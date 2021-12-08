Crisis at drug task force escalates as relationships break down

The paralysis at a local drugs task force has reached crisis point, with the apparent complete breakdown of relationships between the Department of Health and community representatives.

In a statement, the Department of Health said that despite its efforts, it was “not possible” to address concerns it had with Dublin's North Inner City Drugs and Alcohol Task Force, and had requested the HSE to “secure the assets” of the body.

Community representatives on the task force have sought an urgent meeting with health minister Stephen Donnelly and minister of State with responsibility for the National Drugs Strategy Frank Feighan to resolve the crisis — and failing that, with the Taoiseach.

The row revolves around allegations the department has made regarding the running of the task force and the process used to appoint a new chairperson to it.

The allegations have been rejected by community representatives and by the outgoing chairperson, Professor Joe Barry of Trinity College Dublin.

Mr Feighan suspended the operation of the task force last June after relations between the task force and department officials soured.

Groups representing the community workers on the task force issued a statement saying the dismantling of the task force had resulted from the actions of the department in interfering with the appointment of the new chairperson — Anna Quigley, a prominent drugs worker — and in making “unfounded allegations” around governance while, it said, producing “no evidence”.

It said that while the suspension was lifted in August, the task force has been “prevented” from operating, and that the department was continuing to block the appointment and had intervened with statutory agencies so they are “no longer engaging” with the body.

“Throughout this entire episode, the Department of Health has operated outside of any proper process and procedure, which is a really serious and worrying development in relation to how we should expect our public officials to behave,” read a statement issued by the Inner City Organisations Network and North West Inner City Network.

“We have had enough, and we want this situation to end now. We need to be tackling the impact of addiction in our communities. The evidence is a stark reminder of what is happening on the ground on a daily basis.”

In response, the department said it was aware the task force was no longer in a position to function following the resignation of the chairperson and company directors.

In a statement, the department said it was concerned with this development, given its oversight of the task force and the €2.2m in public funding allocated to projects under its remit.

“The department had sought to work with the task force leadership and membership to address a number of governance concerns," it said. "However, it was not possible to resolve these concerns without the support of all parties.”

It stated: “The department will continue to work with stakeholders in the north inner city to establish effective, inclusive, and transparent governance of the task force and of the funding that it allocates.

"As an interim measure, the department has asked the HSE to secure the assets of the task force, to support its employees, and to provide reassurance to the funded services.”