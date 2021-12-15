Leo Varadkar warns further restrictions likely as Omicron becomes dominant

Further Covid-19 restrictions are to be recommended by public health officials tomorrow on close contacts, social gatherings and international travel, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said.

It is expected that by next week, the Omicron variant is likely to be the dominant strain in Ireland, Mr Varadkar said.

Speaking on the Pat Kenny Show on Newstalk, Mr Varadkar said the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) will likely include measures aimed at trying to decrease the amount of social mixing, as well as possible new measures around international travel.

He said:

I would expect more recommendations around the management of close contacts, recommendations to decrease the amount of social mixing, and recommendations around international travel.

The Tánaiste said he's not going to speculate on the exact nature of any specific recommendations, such as whether there'd be earlier closing times for hospitality.

Mr Varadkar stressed he doesn’t like to see businesses being restricted or having to close.

However, he added: “If it is the case restrictions are required to protect life and public health… then that’s what we will do.” Mr Varadkar was speaking after he and other Government leaders met with senior Nphet officials yesterday.

That meeting was described as "routine", and took place ahead of a full Nphet meeting due to take place tomorrow.

While the most recent batch of restrictions - announced less than two weeks ago - cover the Christmas period and early January, Mr Varadkar stressed the situation is changing rapidly due to Omicron.

He said they'll inform people "very soon" about any new measures that may be in place before Christmas. There's no Cabinet meeting planned for Friday at the moment, but the Tánaiste believes it will be important to give people clarity as quickly as possible - potentially before the weekend.

There would also be a "few days notice" before any new rules kick in. Mr Varadkar said the picture is changing due to concerns around the impact of the Omicron variant, with officials yesterday suggesting it's now responsible for 14% of new cases.

He observed: “We’re winning the battle against the Delta… we’re doing better than the most optimistic models.

“But there is a new variant in the world… and that is likely to cause an additional wave of infection in the next couple of weeks."

The Tánaiste said the expectation is that the Omicron variant will likely be dominant in Ireland “as soon as next week… maybe even before Christmas”.