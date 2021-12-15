Ireland 'the puppy farm capital of Europe' where 200 dogs a week are stolen

Up to 200 dogs are being stolen from Irish homes every week as criminal gangs step up their efforts to cash in on the lucrative Christmas market for stolen canines. Pet owners have been advised to raise their guard over the festive season, amid warnings that raids by dog-nappers are on the rise.

Robert Kenny, Ireland's only fully-qualified pet detective, said smaller pedigree breeds, including cavachons, King Charles spaniels and Pomeranians, are the top targets for thieves. Mr Kenny said many dogs that are lifted in Ireland are stolen to order for illegal breeding centres in Wales and Scotland.

He said: "It's more difficult than it used to be to get stolen dogs out the country, but it's still going on, and gangs certainly find it easier to steal dogs in Ireland than they do in the UK.

"There's far more CCTV around in the UK, both in people's homes and out in public areas, which makes it harder for gangs to steal dogs.

Also Ireland is more rural, which makes it harder for the authorities to police. The UK has stricter breeding regulations, too, while Ireland is still the puppy farm capital of Europe.

"There's huge money to be made from this activity, with some pedigree dogs selling on the black market for €2,000 to €3,000."

Mr Kenny estimates that up to 48,000 dogs are stolen from Irish homes every year, including an increasing number of less fashionable breeds like springer spaniels and collies.

He insists many pet owners could eliminate the need for his canine detection services by taking some basic precautions.

He said: "Dogs should be kept indoors when you're out the house and never left unattended in the front garden, even if you're at home.

The same goes for cars - they should never be left on their own in cars.

In Ireland some thieves will look up the details of breeders, particularly of smaller pedigree or more unusual dogs, and monitor their place for a week before they strike.

"I would estimate that around 200 dogs are being stolen from Irish homes every week."

Meanwhile, the number of dog owners looking to give their pets away has shot up.

Earlier this week Dogs Trust revealed that they had received 2,155 requests from members of the public, asking the charity to rehome their pets.

The figure is 82% up on 2020 when dogs were in huge demand across Ireland.