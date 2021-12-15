Charlie Bird: Daniel O'Donnell will join me on climb to raise awareness of motor neurone disease

Charlie Bird: Daniel O'Donnell will join me on climb to raise awareness of motor neurone disease

Former RTÉ presenter Charlie Bird and his wife Claire Mould speaking to Ryan Tubridy about his diagnosis with Motor Neurone Disease on RTÉ’s 'The Late Late Show' recently. Picture Andres Poveda

Wed, 15 Dec, 2021 - 09:57
Sarah Slater

Veteran broadcaster Charlie Bird has revealed that country singer Daniel O’Donnell will join him in climbing Croagh Patrick to raise awareness around motor neurone disease.

The former RTÉ journalist appeared on The Late Late Show last Friday alongside his wife Claire, where he spoke openly to Ryan Tubridy about his recent life-limiting diagnosis.

Daniel O'Donnell also appeared on the show as part of his 60th birthday celebrations, and as Charlie Bird was leaving the RTÉ studio, the country singer offered to climb Mayo’s Croagh Patrick with him next year.

Charlie Bird tweeted that the singer had gifted him a special “gesture”.

“As I left The Late Late Show studio last Friday Daniel O'Donnell made an amazing gesture to me. One that I will keep forever.

“Later he said he will join me on my climb of Croagh Patrick if he is at home. Thanks Daniel — see you on the reek along with the rest of the country.” 

The condition

Motor Neurone Disease (MND) is a progressive neurological condition that attacks the motor neurones, or nerves, in the brain and spinal cord. This means messages gradually stop reaching the muscles, which leads to weakness and wasting according to the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association.

There are approximately 360 people living with MND in Ireland, at any one time. Annually around 140 people in Ireland are diagnosed. MND can affect adults at any age but most people diagnosed are over the age of 50.

Speaking on the show Mr Bird, a father of two and grandfather, said that he believed he would not see another Christmas.

Cervical cancer awareness campaigner and patient advocate Vicky Phelan and Ryan Tubridy have also agreed to take part in the climb.

Bird and Phelan met privately in Limerick earlier this week to share their experiences of living with ill health.

Ms Phelan, a Kilkenny native who lives in Annacotty, Co Limerick stopped her chemotherapy last month after battling the disease for four years after her treatment was impacting on the quality of her life she has left.

She has said that all she hopes for now is to spend her final Christmas with her two children Amelia and Darragh.

