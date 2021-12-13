Taoiseach says public's attitude to climate change is 'very heartening'

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has conceded it is 'time for delivery' on tackling emissions after a stark report from the Climate Change Advisory Council warned Ireland is far behind in its 2030 targets. File picture: Getty Images

Mon, 13 Dec, 2021 - 20:30
Pádraig Hoare

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has conceded it is "time for delivery" on tackling emissions after a stark report from the Climate Change Advisory Council warned that Ireland is far behind in its 2030 targets.

Mr Martin told the Irish Examiner that a separate report from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) showing the Irish public overwhelmingly want action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions was "very heartening", and should be the catalyst for change.

The Climate Change Advisory Council warned in its annual report for 2021 that current delays in implementing climate change planning mean Ireland will be unable to meet its future emissions reduction targets, with the so-called 'carbon budgets' rendered unachievable.

It said Ireland failed to meet its 2020 target of a 20% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions under the EU sharing rules, and will now have to effectively borrow emissions allowances from other member states to make up its deficit.

Carbon budgets

Carbon budgets were announced in October 2020 and unveiled last October. They include all greenhouse gases in each five-year cycle and will allocate emissions ceilings to the likes of motorists, households, farmers, businesses, and industry.

The carbon budget for the period 2021-2025 aims to reduce emissions by 4.8% on average annually for five years, while the second budget from 2026-2030 will look to up that annual reduction to 8.3%.

Mr Martin said there could be no more delaying action.

"This Government has introduced groundbreaking legislation in terms of the Climate Act that will bring on carbon budgets in terms of each sector. I think we have now created the strategic framework through the Climate Action Plan and through the Climate Act itself – it is now time to deliver. 

"It is very heartening that the public is on board with this, that has been my view for quite some time. Yes, it is time for delivery on climate change collectively and certainly, the Government is going to lead in that direction."

The EPA's most comprehensive  analysis on climate change in the minds of the Irish people, done in conjunction with American university Yale, found 98% of Irish people said climate change is real, and 85% said it was worrying to them personally.

Some 88% think climate change is affecting the weather in Ireland, while 85% are worried about climate change, including 37% who describe themselves as very worried, the EPA's senior manager of climate services, Dr Margaret Desmond, said.

Scientists, experts, and the EPA are highly trusted by the public when it comes to climate change information, but politicians and religious leaders are lacking the same levels of confidence, she added.

