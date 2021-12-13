Women 'more likely to be victims of crime than men as they grow older'

Women are more likely to be a victim of a crime than men as they grow older, according to new research by Sage Advocacy.

The research — undertaken as part of Sage Advocacy’s Victims of Crime project, which was supported by the Department of Justice — analysed the nature and subject of crimes against older people and adults who may be vulnerable and who are often the victims of hidden crime.

Abuse was the most common form of crime identified.

Adults who may be vulnerable and reliant on others suffered the highest levels of abuse, according to the report, with family members identified as the most common alleged perpetrator of abuse — usually a child or partner.

Adult children were the biggest alleged abusers.

The project also identified that some victims of crime had a “fear” of reporting the crime, had initially “felt unsupported” or had difficulty identifying what services were available to them.

Executive director of Sage Advocacy, Sarah Lennon, said: “Our research, which was based chiefly on referrals to Sage Advocacy and feedback from a national survey, suggests that in the past three years, women (57.59%) were more likely than men (42.41%) to be a victim of a crime.

We also know from our research that in the past three years there has been an increase in domestic violence.

“Our Victims of Crime Project starkly highlights that adults, who may be vulnerable and reliant on others, suffered the highest level of abuse”.

Other key findings highlight that 54.39% of referrals to the organisation relating to a crime occurred in intergenerational households or complex household structures where the older person shared the house with an adult child and their family, or other relatives.

It also found that adults who may be vulnerable and who were aged 65 years and over were most likely to be the victims of financial abuse and domestic violence.

Ms Lennon said that one of the most concerning issues identified by the research was that many older people and vulnerable adults have not reported a crime due to fear.

One of the key elements that emerged during this project was that there appeared to be a direct connection between levels of crime and Covid-19 lockdown restrictions," she said.

“We know from our advocacy work that there are many different crimes perpetrated against people who may have to depend on others, and every day we see how important advocacy is in supporting a victim of a crime as they face the emotional, financial, and legal effects of that crime. Sage Advocacy ensures that victims of a crime have a voice.

“Some victims of crime had not initially known what to do or where to find support — this highlights the lack of a multi-disciplinary approach for victims of crime.

“We have identified that access to supports and services in Ireland for victims of crime is a serious problem, and urgently needs to be addressed.”

Sage Advocacy provides advocacy and support services to older people, adults who may be vulnerable and healthcare patients.