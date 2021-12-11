Vicky Phelan pays tribute to Charlie Bird after moving Late Late Show appearance

Cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan has paid tribute to former RTÉ broadcaster Charlie Bird after a moving interview on Friday's Late Late Show.

Mr Bird opened up about his battle with motor neurone disease (MND) in an emotional interview with Ryan Tubridy saying he has struggled to come to terms with his terminal diagnosis.

“Every day is the same for me, I make no bones about this — I cry every day because of what happened to me.

“It’s not just my voice, every time I sit down to eat I’m struggling. Thankfully I can still walk, but other people with motor neurons can’t walk, I still can.

"When I wake up in the morning and I’m lying in my bed, I think for one moment maybe this is all a dream. Then when I talk to Claire, or Tiger the dog, I realise I’m living this nightmare."

Recently, Mr Bird shared a Twitter exchange with Ms Phelan who he plans to meet on Monday for coffee and scones.

Ms Phelan, who recently opened up about the difficult decision to cease chemotherapy and begin palliative care treatment, praised the former RTÉ journalist for sharing his story so openly.

"What can I say except Bravo Charlie," she tweeted.

"You were so vulnerable sharing so openly the terror of living with a disease that you know is going to take everything from you - your voice, your swallow, your mobility...yet your love of life, family and friends shone through. I have no doubt that you brought comfort to so many.

"I really hope that you get comfort from all the love and support that is being sent your way from all over Ireland."

“In relation to [assisted] suicide, whatever I decide in the future, I believe all of us, if we see somebody who is in a dark place, we should put out arms around them and don’t hide from it," he said.

“I haven’t worked out where I’m going to end and how. I want to meet Vicky and talk about lots of things, but eventually I will have to make up my own mind about where and how I end up.

“I’m struggling with it, I’m struggling with that question in my own head. I think about it a lot.

“I love my friends and I want to spend as much time with them, I want to see my five grandkids grow up. I want my two daughters to be with me for as long as possible but I know I’m in a fight, I’m doing my best to deal with all of these issues as strongly as I can.”