Two vaccine doses not enough to protect from Omicron, scientists warn

Scientists are warning two doses of a coronavirus vaccine are not enough to prevent a person from catching the Omicron variant.

Analysis by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) found that the AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines provided “much lower” levels of protection against symptomatic infection with Omicron compared to Delta.

But the preliminary data, which looked at 581 people with confirmed Omicron, suggested effectiveness seemed to “increase considerably” in the early period after a booster dose, giving around 70 to 75% protection against symptomatic infection.

Dr Mary Ramsay, head of immunisation at the UKHSA, said while their early data should be treated with caution, it indicates that “a few months after the second jab, there is a greater risk of catching the Omicron variant compared to Delta strain”.

She added: “The data suggest this risk is significantly reduced following a booster vaccine, so I urge everyone to take up their booster when eligible.”

Queues are expected again today as walk-in booster clinics re-open across the country.

The booster clinics are open for healthcare workers and people aged 50 to 69 this weekend.

You do not need an appointment but you must wait at least five months after your second vaccine dose before getting the booster and three months if you had the single dose Janssen vaccine.

Lists of booster clinics are available on the HSE website and health chiefs say clinic times may change at short notice depending on demand and people should check clinic times online before attending.

Long queues at some walk-in centres this week led to public annoyance and large numbers being turned away.

Despite this, over 1.1 million booster doses have been administered so far.

The Taoiseach has apologised to those who were not able to get their third dose and the HSE says things will continue to improve as they increase vaccine centres and capacity.

Public have let their guard down when it comes to Covid, says infectious disease expert

The Chief Medical Officer says the country is in "a very uncertain and unstable position" due to the high incidence of Covid-19.

Dr Tony Holohan says the public health measures will work to slow and stop the transmission of the Omicron variant, as well as the Delta variant.

He wants people to take steps to ensure the safest possible interaction with loved ones over Christmas, after 4,115 new Covid cases were confirmed.

Professor of Medicine and Infectious Disease at UCD, Jack Lambert believes people have taken their eye off the threat of coronavirus.

"In some situations, I believe we have let our guard down because it was being preached that once you reach a certain level of vaccine coverage in the country, the virus would just go away. But that is not the reality," said Prof Lambert.

There are currently 481 Covid patients in hospital, down 30 on yesterday. Of those in hospital with the virus, 110 are in ICU.

Additional reporting by PA