Two vaccine doses not enough to protect from Omicron, scientists warn

Two vaccine doses not enough to protect from Omicron, scientists warn

Queues of people form outside a walk-in vaccination centre in Greystones, Co Wicklow this week. Picture: Brian Lawless

Sat, 11 Dec, 2021 - 09:14
Michelle McGlynn

Scientists are warning two doses of a coronavirus vaccine are not enough to prevent a person from catching the Omicron variant.

Analysis by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) found that the AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines provided “much lower” levels of protection against symptomatic infection with Omicron compared to Delta.

But the preliminary data, which looked at 581 people with confirmed Omicron, suggested effectiveness seemed to “increase considerably” in the early period after a booster dose, giving around 70 to 75% protection against symptomatic infection.

Dr Mary Ramsay, head of immunisation at the UKHSA, said while their early data should be treated with caution, it indicates that “a few months after the second jab, there is a greater risk of catching the Omicron variant compared to Delta strain”.

She added: “The data suggest this risk is significantly reduced following a booster vaccine, so I urge everyone to take up their booster when eligible.”

Queues are expected again today as walk-in booster clinics re-open across the country.

The booster clinics are open for healthcare workers and people aged 50 to 69 this weekend.

You do not need an appointment but you must wait at least five months after your second vaccine dose before getting the booster and three months if you had the single dose Janssen vaccine.

Lists of booster clinics are available on the HSE website and health chiefs say clinic times may change at short notice depending on demand and people should check clinic times online before attending.

Long queues at some walk-in centres this week led to public annoyance and large numbers being turned away.

Despite this, over 1.1 million booster doses have been administered so far.

The Taoiseach has apologised to those who were not able to get their third dose and the HSE says things will continue to improve as they increase vaccine centres and capacity.

Public have let their guard down when it comes to Covid, says infectious disease expert 

The Chief Medical Officer says the country is in "a very uncertain and unstable position" due to the high incidence of Covid-19.

Dr Tony Holohan says the public health measures will work to slow and stop the transmission of the Omicron variant, as well as the Delta variant.

He wants people to take steps to ensure the safest possible interaction with loved ones over Christmas, after 4,115 new Covid cases were confirmed.

Professor of Medicine and Infectious Disease at UCD, Jack Lambert believes people have taken their eye off the threat of coronavirus.

"In some situations, I believe we have let our guard down because it was being preached that once you reach a certain level of vaccine coverage in the country, the virus would just go away. But that is not the reality," said Prof Lambert.

There are currently 481 Covid patients in hospital, down 30 on yesterday. Of those in hospital with the virus, 110 are in ICU.

Additional reporting by PA

Read More

‘I don’t think I will see another Christmas, I hope I’m wrong’: Charlie Bird opens up about his MND

More in this section

Taoiseach accepts 'systems issues' in Covid-19 booster programme after lengthy queues at clinics Taoiseach accepts 'systems issues' in Covid-19 booster programme after lengthy queues at clinics
Garda Teenage motorcyclist killed in Donegal crash
Estate agent giving house keys to customer and sign agreement in office. €250,000 in overcharged rent repaid to tenants after RTB investigation
#COVID-19Vaccine
<p>Charlie Bird: 'I’ve great friends, I’ve a great family and a beautiful wife, five grandkids, two beautiful daughters - everybody in this country who has contacted me has kept me going.' Picture: The Late Late Show/RTÉ</p>

‘I don’t think I will see another Christmas, I hope I’m wrong’: Charlie Bird opens up about his MND

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices