€100 electricity credit won't come close to matching inflation, experts warn

Charities and budgeting experts have voiced mixed feelings to the news that the government will put €100 towards every household’s electricity bill in 2022.

A €100 credit for every home in the country to help reduce the impact of electricity bills will be signed off by Government on Tuesday, and all two million homes, regardless of income, will receive the credit in January.

Daragh Cassidy from price comparison website Bonkers.ie said the €100 credit is welcome, but needs to be seen in the context of recent energy price hikes.

Since October 2020, electricity prices have risen by as much as 70% with certain providers. When coupled with rises in gas prices, some households are facing well over an extra €1,000 in electricity and gas bills next year.

As the increased carbon tax will add a further €18 or so to the average annual gas bill, Mr Cassidy said it’s a case of the government giving with one hand, and taking with the other.

“A better solution would have been a temporary reduction in Vat to 5% - which is similar to the rate in Britain. As Vat is levied on the cost price, given recent price hikes, a reduction from its current 13.5% to 5% for a few months would probably have ended up being revenue neutral for the Government,” he said.

Seán Moynihan, CEO of ALONE, said the €100 credit is a welcome assistance for older people experiencing fuel poverty.

“Fuel poverty has detrimental effects on the quality of life for an older person and our older people who are living on the State Pension, which is below the poverty line, are feeling a huge pinch from their pockets. While we welcome this €100, we can clearly see it doesn’t measure to the inflation we’ve seen throughout 2021,” he said.

The Society of Saint Vincent de Paul (SVP) also welcomed the €100 credit, but expressed concerns about whether the credit towards electricity bills would benefit pre-pay meter customers.

“This cohort is among the most vulnerable and we meet many households who are regularly rationing on their energy use or self-disconnecting because they have no money to top-up their meter. It is vital that there are supports provided directly to these customers and not just bill-pay customers,” SVP said.

The charity added that any scheme should include a targeted element to help those who are already in a high level of debt, such as a discretionary utility fund, and they said it is also crucial to ensure that the Fuel Allowance reaches all households who are experiencing energy poverty, including those in receipt of the Working Family Payment.