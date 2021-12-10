Up to 100 youths to take part in scheme to combat dangers of scramblers

Almost 100 young people are to be targeted in a Government initiative to combat the dangers caused by scramblers in local communities.

Almost €200,000 is being provided to eight community projects working with the youths - seven in Dublin and one in Limerick.

The move has been welcomed by the groups and local politicians, with Sinn Féin’s Daithí Doolan, representing Ballyfermot and Drimnagh in south west Dublin, saying it was "definitely a step in the right direction".

But he requested that the funding be ongoing and linked with effective laws and increased garda numbers in affected areas. Minister of State with responsibility for Law Reform and Youth Justice, James Browne, said the funding was to target the anti-social use of scramblers and quad bikes and related crimes.

“I chair the Anti-Social Behaviour Forum within my Department and one of its tasks was to deliver proposals that could be brought to Government around a community-based approach to tackling this problem,” the minister said.

He said that while the role of gardaí is “fundamental” in tackling the problem, the forum also highlighted the role of engagement with communities.

“This included making younger people aware of dangers to themselves and to others in using such vehicles and highlighting the dangers to parents considering buying such vehicles for their children," Mr Browne said. He said the forum explored the opportunities of intervention and diversion from this type of activity.

He said that earlier this year the Department of Justice opened applications for funding to all Youth Diversion Projects and interested groups, such as motocross clubs, on the development of proposals for community-based interventions to work with young people in this area.

“This funding provision announced today will enable eight Youth Diversion Projects to work with young people involved in the mis-use of these vehicles,” he said.

A total of 98 participants will benefit from a total fund of €198,580.

They are:

BYB in Ballymun, north Dublin: 8 participants and funding of €10,000;

CODY in Cherry Orchard, Ballyfermot, south west Dublin: 12 participants and funding of €62,750;

FAN&EFFORT, Finglas, north Dublin: 15 participants and funding of €15,000;

GRAFT&VALLEY, Clondalkin, west Dublin: 8 participants and funding of €12,570;

HAY, Summerhill, Dublin’s north east inner city: 15 participants and funding of €9,750;

MOYROSS, Limerick city: 18 participants and funding of €59,800;

SWAN, Dunne Street, Dublin’s north east inner city: 10 participants and funding of €10,000;

WOODALE, Darndale, north Dublin: 12 participants and funding of €10,710

Last October, a young woman was seriously injured in Darndale when a scrambler struck her.

Cllr Doolan said: "This initiative is to be welcomed. Receiving €62,000, Cherry Orchard is the main beneficiary. The fund will be targeted at 98 young people currently involved in illegal scramblers use. It is definitely a step in the right direction.

He said the Government must now ensure this funding remains in place over the next few years: “Once-off funding will not properly tackle the problem of illegal scramblers. To be successful the initiative also needs to be linked with effective legislation, increased Garda numbers and training.”

He added: "Many in these communities have felt abandoned and have lost confidence in the Gardaí. This is an opportunity to change that. To do so we need long-term funding, legislation that allows Gardaí seize illegal scramblers and the Minister must increase Garda numbers to ensure the legislation can be properly enforced. Anything less is just short-term publicity."

The Department of Justice said it welcomed additional applications from other Youth Diversion Projects and is working with a number to support them in developing additional local scrambler initiatives.