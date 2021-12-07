Paris production company offices searched in Lyra McKee murder probe

Paris production company offices searched in Lyra McKee murder probe
Three men have been charged with murdering Lyra McKee (PA)
Tue, 07 Dec, 2021 - 12:45
Rebecca Black, PA

The Paris office of a production company has been searched as part of the investigation into the murder of Belfast journalist Lyra McKee.

The 29-year-old was shot dead in Derry in April 2019 as she observed rioting in the Creggan area.

The extremist group that styles itself as the New IRA has previously claimed it was responsible for the killing.

Three men have been charged with the murder of Ms McKee and another five have been charged with rioting and associated offences.

However the investigation remains ongoing.

On Tuesday, the Police Service of Northern Ireland announced a search of a production company in Paris had taken place, led by two French judges, with the assistance of French police.

In a statement, the PSNI said: “Detectives believe that a camera crew from the production company was in Derry/Londonderry throughout the week of Lyra’s murder.

“A European Investigation Order was carefully considered, sought and granted by Belfast Crown Court and the search was later approved and supported by senior members of the French judiciary.

“A number of items have been recovered for further examination.”

