2,950 Covid-19 cases confirmed as Ireland prepares for new restrictions

A further 2,950 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland this Monday, a day before a new set of restrictions are set to be implemented in efforts to curb the spread of the virus.

536 people are currently in hospital being treated for Covid-19, up 33 from yesterday's figures, and of this 110 are in intensive care.

The new restrictions which will come into effect this Tuesday, December 7 will mainly affect Ireland's hospitality sector, with nightclubs closing and bars and restaurants reverting to restrictions in place before October 22.

This means a return of table service, as well as a maximum of six to a table with no multiple table bookings allowed and no intermingling.

Closing times will remain at midnight while a Covid pass will now be needed to enter bars and restaurants, including hotel residents.

Masks in school

Children in third class and above are being asked to wear masks in school, with new advice issued on Monday which states it is not intended that any child will be excluded by the school in the first instance for not wearing one.

The department said that if the issue arises, schools will engage “pragmatically and sensitively” with parents to explore any particular difficulties arising for the child.

The wearing of face coverings in 3rd to 6th classes is now mandatory, with exemptions, at national schools following NPHET's advice to government.

They added that in “limited circumstances” where a face mask cannot be worn, clear visors may be considered while exemptions are allowed for pupils with difficulty breathing or other relevant medical conditions, any pupil who is unable to remove the cloth face mask or visor without assistance, and any pupil who has special needs and who may feel upset or very uncomfortable wearing the cloth face mask.

Household visits

From tomorrow household visits should be limited to three other households, with the Government recognising that the likes of Christmas Day "are important social and cultural occasions where families will likely choose to come together in larger household numbers”.

Capacity at indoor events will be reduced to 50% from Tuesday, affecting gigs, concerts and theatres, though no changes will be made to numbers at weddings or outdoor gatherings.

Travel

As of Sunday December 5, anyone arriving into Ireland is required to show proof of a negative Covid test prior to departure.

If fully vaccinated, the negative test can either be a professionally-administered antigen test taken 48 hours before arrival or a PCR test taken 72 hours before arrival. Without vaccination, an antigen test will not be valid.

All arrivals into Ireland will need proof of a negative Covid test taken prior to departure.

The rules also apply to all arrivals from Britain, and any passengers who arrive into Ireland without a negative result will need to home quarantine and take a PCR test within 36 hours of arrival.

PUP

The Pandemic Unemployment Payment has been reinstated following a meeting between Cabinet and the hospitality sector, affecting those who have lost their job due to the newest set of restrictions.

The upper payment will be paid at €350 but overall payments will be linked to previous income. There will be five rates, with those on €350-€400 receiving €300 and a lower €150 rate for those who had been earning less than €151.