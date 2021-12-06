Most Irish internet users see 'doubtful or untrue' information online

Almost two thirds of Irish internet users have come across disinformation online, but younger people are far less likely to take information at face value than their older peers, according to data from the CSO.

It found that 62% of internet users said they saw information or content on online news sites or social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter, that they considered doubtful or untrue.

"However, analysis by age group shows that, of older persons aged 60-74 years, just over four in 10 (41%) saw content online that they considered doubtful or untrue, compared with 78% of persons aged 30-44 years, and 73% of younger persons in the 16-29 years age group,” the CSO said.

It comes as online giants are struggling to find ways to combat the proliferation of disinformation online in recent years, with the European Commission revealing this month that Microsoft, Google, and Facebook removed millions of ads and posts in September and October related to Covid-19 that they considered false.

In September, Facebook removed more than 120,000 pieces of content in the EU regarding Covid-19 on both Facebook and Instagram, while this number increased to 140,000 in October.

Online ads

On Microsoft Advertising, the number of ads violating Covid-19 policies blocked from reaching EU users reached 435,922 in September, and 909,713 in October. Meanwhile, Google dealt with 500,000 new false ads in September and October compared to the previous two months.

The CSO said that 78% of internet users aged between 16 and 29 fact-checked the content they saw online.

This compared with just 56% of persons aged 60-74 who fact-checked information.

Just half of students and unemployed people checked the accuracy and reliability of content they saw online, compared with 68% of people in work, it added.

The findings also show that internet users are largely aware of how their data is tracked and used through cookies.

Tracking cookies

Cookies are helpful as they let websites remember you, your website logins, shopping carts and other functions. However, they are also used to track you without your consent by becoming familiar with your browsing habits.

The CSO said 40% of internet users changed the settings in their internet browser to prevent or limit cookies on any of their devices.

The age difference in those that tend to do so was also apparent. Almost half of people aged 30 to 44 did so, compared with just 30% of those between 60 and 74. Only one third of 16- to 29-year-olds did so.