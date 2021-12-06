RTÉ to investigate if any of Creaven's crimes were committed on company time

RTÉ has said Kieran Creaven’s trips to Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Indonesia and Kenya were “not in connection with RTÉ business”.

It is now looking into whether any of Creaven’s crimes were committed while he was on company time or using the broadcaster’s equipment, and has sought clarity from gardaí on the matter.

The 59-year-old former sports producer was last week sentenced to 10 years in jail for the sexual abuse and exploitation of young children, including flying to the Philippines for the purpose of child sexual abuse.

He was first arrested in Leeds in 2017, on foot of a sting operation carried out by a vigilante group when he tried to meet a child for sexual activity.

He served 18 months’ imprisonment in the UK, and was charged by gardaí last year with a number of offences related to child exploitation, sexual assault and possession of child abuse material.

In sentencing him to 10 years, Judge Melanie Greally said Creaven, of Adelaide Street in Dún Laoghaire, had engaged in behaviour that was “degrading in the extreme” for his vulnerable child victims.

She said his offending involved “different victims, different types of offences and different degrees of depravity”.

The prosecution outlined how Creaven’s offending has been ongoing for many years. Videos found on a memory card showed him sexually assaulting a girl between the age of 10 and 12 in the Philippines in 2014.

Creaven did not initially give information on who the child in the Philippines was as gardaí said they were desperate to track her down and bring her to safety. The information he gave just under two years later was not enough to locate the child and she has not been found since.

Questions have subsequently been asked of what RTÉ has done to investigate matters related to Creaven, and what the findings of such probes were.

Call for internal review

The organisation One in Four, which supports victims of child sexual abuse, has called for an internal review at the broadcaster.

In the course of his role, Creaven is said to have travelled extensively in Europe and in Asia.

On RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland on Monday, the show said RTÉ is examining whether Creaven had committed offences on RTÉ time or using RTÉ equipment.

The Irish Examiner on Monday asked RTÉ if it had conducted its own investigation into whether Creaven had committed crimes while on company time, or had used company equipment while doing so. It also asked when this investigation was instigated and, if not, why it is not looking into the matter.

RTÉ pointed towards a statement issued on Sunday. In the statement, RTÉ said: “RTÉ was appalled to learn the details of the abhorrent crimes committed by Kieran Creaven which emerged from the Garda investigation, and which were revealed in Dublin District Court in November and last Friday during sentencing.

“While RTÉ provided assistance to An Garda Síochána as requested during its investigation, RTÉ was not privy to the details of these crimes revealed by the Garda investigation in court.

“Kieran Creaven was dismissed by RTÉ with immediate effect following his guilty plea to charges made against him during legal proceedings in Leeds Crown Court on Monday, 18th December, 2017.

“Kieran Creaven was charged with offences in Ireland, the UK and the Philippines... RTÉ is now seeking clarification from An Garda Síochána regarding the investigation.”