'There will be times I'll be petrified': MTU lecturer sets off on record-setting row across the Atlantic 

MTU sports psychology lecturer Karen Weekes has set off on her journey to become the first Irish woman to row solo across the Atlantic Ocean.

Ms Weekes hit the water on Monday morning to begin her 70-day, 3,000-mile journey from Gran Canaria to Barbados.

On Sunday evening, Ms Weekes said she was “ready for the high seas” after an intense two weeks of final preparations in the Canaries to get herself and 'Millie', the Rannoch 25 ocean rowing boat, on the water and ready to go.

With the support of her friends (many of whom travelled to the Canaries to see her off), Ms Weekes said it would be strange to be finally alone and on her journey.

“They say the first few nights is the hardest, because you're getting your bearings. It’s going to be emotional leaving, so I think the first couple of nights will be tough. Heading out to sea, I’ll just be trying to get my head around everything, making sure everything goes to plan, just minding myself and minding the boat,” she said.

Ms Weekes said she was going to relish every moment: “Seventy days seems like a long time on your own, but everybody that I've talked to that has done it said it nearly ends too quickly.

There will be times I'll be petrified, there'll be times that I'll be freaked out, but I know there's going to be incredible times too.

“They say when you’re in the cabin at night you just hear dolphins and whales chatting under the sea, and thunderous roars and bangs against the cabin with the waves. Things like the phosphorescence and the stars are going to be really special,” she said.

While everyone at home will be tucking into dinner on Christmas Day, Ms Weekes will be far out at sea but won’t let that stop her festive celebrations.

“On Christmas Day, I’ll be eating another lovely rehydrated packet of spaghetti carbonara or Mediterranean pasta! But my friend made me a Christmas cake, and I do have a beer for Christmas Day spent all on my own with the sea life,” she said.

The name of Ms Weekes’ campaign for the journey is “She Can Do 2021”, as she hopes to inspire other women to get involved in endurance sport, as well as highlight two of the UN’s Sustainability Goals, gender equality and ocean conservation.

A gofundme for her journey can be found here, with all funds raised going to LauraLynn and the RNLI.

You can also visit the She Can Do website for updates on Ms Weekes’ journey, including a live tracker of her location.