'Don’t make unnecessary journeys' warns Met Éireann as 'violent' Storm Barra approaches

Met Éireann has warned the public not to make unnecessary journeys on Tuesday and Wednesday when the “violent” Storm Barra will hit Ireland.

Wind warnings will cover the entire country while the highest level marine warning has been issued for the south-west coast.

Storm Barra, an Atlantic depression, will bring very strong winds and spells of heavy rain across Ireland.

From Mizen Head to Loop Head to Slyne Head off the south coast, Met Éireann has issued a status red violent storm warning.

The warning will be in place from 3am tomorrow until 11pm.

“South winds, veering west to northwest will reach Violent Storm Force 11 during Tuesday on Irish coastal waters from Mizen Head to Loop Head to Slyne Head,” said the forecaster.

A status orange storm warning is in place from Slyne Head to Belfast Lough and from Dungarvan to Mizen Head while there is a status yellow gale warning from Belfast Lough to Howth Head to Dungarvan and on the Irish Sea.

On land, a status orange wind warning has been issued for Cork, Kerry, Clare Limerick and Galway while there is a status yellow wind warning for the rest of the country.

Both warnings will come into place at 6am on Tuesday and will last for 24-hours.

In Cork, Kerry, Clare Limerick and Galway winds will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80km/hrwith severe or damaging gusts of up to 130km/h.

“High waves, high tides, heavy rain and storm surge will lead to wave overtopping and a significant possibility of coastal flooding,” said Met Éireann who added that disruption to power and travel are likely.

Senior meteorologist Liz Walsh said that winds will be south to southeast in direction during the early part of the Tuesday and will gradually veer westerly as the day goes on.

"So the strength of the wind will be dependent on your location and exposure to that particular direction. Some heavy falls of rain are likely too during Tuesday morning, these mainly across southern and southeastern counties with spot flooding possible."

In Cork, the City Council has advised people that it is likely that there will be localised flooding in some parts of the city.

A couple try to negotiate the flood water at the pedestrian bridge on Morrison's Island in 2014. File picture: Dan Linehan

It said on Sunday that some roads and low-lying quays could be hit.

Morrison's Quay, Fr Matthew Quay, Trinity Bridge, Union Quay, Sharman Crawford Street, Wandesford Quay, Frenche's Quay, Proby's Quay, Crosses Green, Lavitt's Quay, Kyrl's Quay and potentially South Terrace, Rutland Street, Sawmill Street and South Mall have been highlighted as risk areas.

“Traffic restrictions may be in place at these locations, during these times [near high tide],” the council added.

“As forecasted weather and tidal conditions are variable at this time, Cork City Council is continuing to monitor the situation closely.”

Evelyn Cusack, head of forecasting at Met Éireann told Newstalk Breakfast that the storm system is developing rapidly over the Atlantic at present and will hit Ireland’s western seaboard on Tuesday with strong gale force winds which will quickly extend across the country.

There will be heavy rain turning to sleet and snow on higher ground, she warned.

Met Éireann will meet with gardaí, local authorities and emergency services this morning to update the progress of the storm and provide advice on what precautionary measures should be taken.

“It will be a pretty horrid day”, added Ms Cusack who advised against cycling.

The high winds and heavy rain will continue throughout Wednesday, they will have moved on by Thursday.

On RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, Ms Walsh warned that trees could be knocked down during the high winds.

She also advised that outdoor street furniture should be taken in or tied down and cautioned that Christmas decorations could be damaged.

“Don’t make unnecessary journeys,” she added.