Teenage girl seriously injured following collision while on push scooter

A teenage girl has been seriously injured following a collision in Dublin on Wednesday.
The teen was seriously injured when she was struck by a van while travelling on Walkinstown Avenue on a push scooter.
She was taken to hospital at Children’s Health Ireland in Crumlin where she continues to be treated for serious injuries.
No other injuries were reported.
The incident occurred on December 1 shortly after 6pm and Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses of the collision to come forward.
Any person, pedestrian or motorist, who was travelling along Walkinstown Avenue on Wednesday between 5.45pm and 6.30pm is asked to contact investigating Gardaí.
Any road users who have camera footage (including mobile phone footage and dash cam footage) of Walkinstown Avenue at the time of the incident is asked to make this available to Gardaí.
Gardaí can be contacted at Crumlin Garda Station on 01 666 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.