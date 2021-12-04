'Wet and very windy weather' due next week as storm depression approaches

A spell of "wet and very windy weather" is due to hit Ireland next week with Met Éireann issuing a nationwide weather advisory.

The forecaster said that the wilder weather is due to impact on Tuesday and Wednesday – December 7 and 8.

It could lead to potential impacts including travel disruption and coastal flooding.

There is also the potential for wintry precipitation on Tuesday night and Wednesday which may lead to further travel disruptions, Met Éireann said.

The advisory will be in place until 6pm on Wedesday.

The wind and rain is set to be caused by a storm depression that is approaching the country.

Met Éireann said the cyclone will “bring gales across much of Ireland during Tuesday, with damaging gusts likely in some areas, and gales or strong gales developing in most sea areas, with storm force winds possible for a time at times on Tuesday”.

It added: “The strengthening winds will be accompanied by a spell of heavy rain on Tuesday, followed by heavy showers.

“Showers will continue overnight Tuesday and through Wednesday.

“With colder air wrapping around the depression centre and pulled over Ireland on Wednesday, there is potential for some of the showers to fall as sleet, or snow on high ground.”

Meanwhile, Saturday is expected to be a cold, blustery and showery day.

Temperatures will reach highs of 4C to 7C, while tonight the mercury could fall to as low as -1C.

Later on, the rain will clear leaving a largely dry night tonight “with long clear spells”.

However, showers will continue over Ulster and in western coastal areas, with the possibility of sleet or snow on higher ground.