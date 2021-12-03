FSAI recalls Boots own brand food supplements

A number of batches of food supplements from Boots are being recalled.

The recall was announced by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) due to the presence of 2-chloroethanol, which is a recognised reaction product of ethylene oxide.

Ethylene oxide is a pesticide that is not permitted for use in foods sold in the EU.

However, it is approved for use by other countries outside the European bloc.

The FSAI said that while ethylene oxide’s consumption does not pose an acute risk to health, there is an increased risk if there is continued consumption of contaminated food over a long period of time.

The health authority said that exposure to this substance needs to be minimised.

Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in Boots stores supplied with the implicated batches, the FSAI added.

A full list of the supplements involved in the recall can be found below or on the FSAI website.