‘Slight relief’ in Covid hospitalisations as HSE ramps up to meet booster demand

The head of the HSE has that there has been a further “slight relief” in Covid-19 hospitalisations but they are still at high-risk levels.

Paul Reid was speaking as he confirmed that 528 patients with the virus are in hospital, with 117 in intensive care.

Covid hospitalisations have been falling in recent days after they jumped to 682 last month – the highest level since February.

Speaking about the hospitalisations, Mr Reid said they are “still at very high-risk levels but the actions of the public are working and appreciated”. He added: “Uncertain times but always hope.”

It comes as the HSE said it is working to ramp up capacity to meet the demand for booster vaccines.

The health service previously apologised to hundreds of people who waited for hours to receive a Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Dublin last weekend.

The Citywest vaccination centre in Dublin was unable to handle the volume of people who presented for the booster jab last Saturday and huge queues formed. Delays were also reported in Cork City.

At Cork City Hall, hundreds of people queued around the block for walk-ins and scheduled appointments.

The vaccination clinic at Cork City hall will be open again on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

It will offer first or second doses of the vaccine as well as boosters for healthcare workers and 60-69-year olds.

'We are trying not to pull from the health service'

Margaret McQuillan – the HSE Covid lead for South Dublin, Kildare and West Wicklow – said that between 10am and noon today the 60-69 age group can walk into clinics in Punchetown, Co Kildare for their boosters.

Ms McQuillan told RTÉ's Morning Ireland that they are now "ramping up" to meet demand. However, she admits hiring staff is a challenge.

"So we have twenty booths. We can go up to 25 booths. So very soon our target will go up to 9,000 a week from December 6. We are scaling up our staffing to match that,” she said.

“We have a number of people working on recruitment and we hire through a number of agencies. We hire through word of mouth.

“We are trying not to pull from the health service because all parts of the health service need to stay working in order to facilitate people to remain healthy and to facilitate those who are sick to get better.”

Ms McQuillan said the all sides are trying to ramp back up in their numbers and all are facing the same challenges.

“People are working very hard to get additional people on board. We are doing well but need additional people."

Paul Reid confirmed that 914,000 boosters and 3rd dose vaccines have been administered so far.