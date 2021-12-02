38 dogs and other animals rescued from 'inhumane living conditions'

A multiagency operation in Dublin has led to the rescue of almost 40 animals.
Gardaí, the Dog Warden and the DSPCA were involved in the search of two apartments in Citywest yesterday.
During the course of the search, 38 dogs/puppies and a variety of other animals were found kept in inhumane living conditions.
The other animals that were rescued included cats, parrots, tarantulas, a snake, a scorpion and a millipede.
The animals were removed and have been taken by the DSPCA for veterinary treatment.
No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.