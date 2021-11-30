Thousands of children facing homelessness this Christmas is 'black stain' on society, says Sr Stan

Child homelessness is a “black stain” on Ireland, and everybody needs to reflect on that this Christmas, according to campaigner Sr Stan.

She described the plight of more than 2,500 children in emergency accommodation this year as an “absolute disgrace”, saying that child homelessness is a “terrible and shameful” phenomenon of modern Irish life because successive Irish governments have effectively stopped building social housing.

The problem is that “there aren't any votes in homelessness, and children aren't votes”.

That “makes a huge difference” to how governments tackle child homelessness in this country, she said.

Sr Stan was speaking as #FocusOnChildren campaign, the charity she founded in 1983, launched its ‘A Home for Christmas’ art exhibition, organised as part of World Children’s Day earlier this month.

Kimberley, 10, and Kayleigh, 5, daughters of Kelly-Anne Byrne, lived experience ambassador for Focus Ireland, at the launch of the ‘A Home For Christmas’ exhibition on Wicklow St Dublin. Picture: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland

Messages that matter

Children who are homeless or were previously homeless were asked what they would say to the Government about their experience of homelessness, and what needs to be done.

One child, aged six, says in her message about living in emergency accommodation: "My friends could come over, and my dad could visit.

Nobody can visit me here.”

A 16-year-old girl said of her own experience: "Having a house would mean I could have a shower in private.”

The charity developed the messages and artwork to produce the Dear Government. Messages That Matter booklet that has been issued to every TD and senator, along with a letter outlining Focus Ireland’s new #FocusOnChildren campaign.

Yet again this year, there are thousands of children living in emergency accommodation.

More than 2,513 children will be without a home this coming Christmas.

Focus Ireland's lived experience ambassador Kelly-Anne Byrne, and her children Kimberley and Kayleigh at the launch of ‘A Home For Christmas’, an exhibition that aims to serve as a reminder that, for many children, a home is something they can only dream about. Picture: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland

These children are part of the approximately 1,082 families spending the festive season in emergency accommodation.

The figures are only slightly down on last December’s figures of 1,117 families and 2,642 children.

Asked if she gets disillusioned after so many years working in a sector that is just growing, she replied: “Well, I could be, but I hold on to hope.

“I suppose you have to keep saying it [and] never give up hope.

“The situation is bad. It's very bad.

"It has been bad for years, so it's very important we keep giving voice to children, you know, giving them the opportunity to say what they have to say about homelessness.

We have this situation now, which is a disgrace, absolute disgrace.”

She added: “When I started Focus Ireland, families weren't homeless.

“I remember going to Paris and seeing homeless families and [I was] so shocked — we didn't have them in Ireland ]at the time].

“But family homelessness and child homelessness is awful. Just terrible.

“Is it shameful and it shouldn't be [happening]. It shouldn't be. But we have to just keep finding all the different means of saying it again and again and again.”

As to whether Government ministers and TDs should be reflecting on child homelessness this Christmas as they open their presents and tuck into their Christmas pudding, she replied: “Of course, of course, of course.

“Everybody should be thinking about it too, but particularly the people who have responsibility, political responsibility.

Every citizen should be thinking about it, because it is a black mark on us all that we allowed it to happen, and it is happening on our watch.”

Focus Ireland services managerJohn O’Haire with lived experience ambassador for Focus Ireland Kelly-Anne Byrne, and her children Kimberley, 10, and Kayleigh, 5. Picture: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland

John O’Haire, service manager at Focus Ireland, said: “Our goal is that everyone, particularly children, can have a place they can truly call home.

“Whilst we helped 880 families to secure a home last year in partnership with the Government, there is still a huge demand for our services as the harsh realities and impact of Covid-19 are continuing to affect families all over Ireland.”

