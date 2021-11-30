'State making an extraordinary intervention' to help mica-hit homeowners, Minister says

A €2.2billion enhanced mica redress scheme will help families rebuild their homes and rebuild their lives, Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien has said.

The scheme, approved by the Cabinet this morning, will cover 7,500 homes, including 1,000 social homes. Mr O'Brien said it is important that family homes are prioritised and fixed first under the scheme.

Asked about the cost to the taxpayer, Mr O'Brien said: "The State is making an extraordinary intervention here, there is no question about this."

But he added that "people's homes are crumbling" and there is a "moral obligation" to urgently help those homeowners. "I don't want to ever see this happening again," Mr O'Brien said.

The enhanced mica redress scheme will require legislation, which the Minister said will be fast-tracked through the Oireachtas in the first quarter of next year.

Redress will be based on an allocation of €145 per square foot which has been set in conjunction with the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland (SCSI), but this rate will drop to €110 after the first 1,000 square feet. However, Mr O'Brien said that this reduced rate could change and could increase over time as this per square foot allocation will be reviewed on an annual basis.

A new levy to be introduced on the construction sector will bring in around €80m a year from 2023.

"Our commitment is to establish a building standards regulatory authority on a statutory basis,” Mr O'Brien added.

While 900 rented properties that are registered with the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) will be included in the scheme, holiday homes will not qualify for the support. Those impacted by mica will also receive up to €5,000 towards the cost of storage while their homes are being remediated.

Mr O'Brien said mental health supports will also be provided.

"A lot of people have been thinking bricks and mortar, but the effect this is having on families and young people's mental health has been absolutely acute," he said.