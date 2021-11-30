Opposition anger at Government attempts to 'ram through' Covid laws

There is growing tension in the Dáil over what the Opposition sees as government attempts to forced legislation through.
Opposition anger at Government attempts to 'ram through' Covid laws

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly speaking to the media at Government Buildings. 

Tue, 30 Nov, 2021 - 11:52
Daniel McConnell

A major disagreement has erupted between the Government and the Opposition over attempts to limit this week’s debate on new Covid-19 laws.

The laws being tabled will grant significant emergency powers to the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly as well as permit the return of the mandatory hotel quarantine system.

Members of the Dáil Business Committee are furious that while elements of the bill have been flagged, the actual legislation has not yet been forthcoming and they say a proposal to guillotine or limit the debate on the bill is completely unacceptable.

Sources have indicated that the Social Democrats, People Before Profit and Independent TDs are all furious and are set to oppose the attempt to limit debate.

There have been increasing rows in the Dáil every week over what the Opposition sees as government attempts to "ram" legislation through the Dáil.

Given this bill is set to confer such extensive powers on the minister for health, opposition TDs are demanding a longer debate.

A showdown is expected during or just after Leaders’ Questions in the Dáil this afternoon.

A comment has been sought from Government Chief Whip Jack Chambers.

:: More to follow

Read More

'Vigilance is important': Taoiseach says reducing socialisation is necessary over coming weeks

More in this section

People must 'double down' on public health measures People must 'double down' on public health measures
Coronavirus - Thu Jul 29, 2021 Ireland 'will be unaffected' by new UK travel rules
Sinn Fein Ard Fheis 2021 Sinn Féin most popular party as 'trend of bad polls' continues for Fine Gael
<p>Gardaí confirmed that they attended the scene of a demonstration in the Wicklow area on Saturday. File picture: Collins</p>

'I've nothing to say to those people' says Donnelly following protest outside home

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, November 27, 2021

  • 1
  • 5
  • 15
  • 23
  • 39
  • 47
  • 30

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices