Opposition anger at Government attempts to 'ram through' Covid laws

A major disagreement has erupted between the Government and the Opposition over attempts to limit this week’s debate on new Covid-19 laws.
The laws being tabled will grant significant emergency powers to the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly as well as permit the return of the mandatory hotel quarantine system.
Members of the Dáil Business Committee are furious that while elements of the bill have been flagged, the actual legislation has not yet been forthcoming and they say a proposal to guillotine or limit the debate on the bill is completely unacceptable.
Sources have indicated that the Social Democrats, People Before Profit and Independent TDs are all furious and are set to oppose the attempt to limit debate.
There have been increasing rows in the Dáil every week over what the Opposition sees as government attempts to "ram" legislation through the Dáil.
Given this bill is set to confer such extensive powers on the minister for health, opposition TDs are demanding a longer debate.
A showdown is expected during or just after Leaders’ Questions in the Dáil this afternoon.
A comment has been sought from Government Chief Whip Jack Chambers.
