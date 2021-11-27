Man dies in Antrim as car struck by falling tree

Snowfall in Whitley Bay, Northumberland. The UK has been battered by Storm Arwen this weekend.

Sat, 27 Nov, 2021 - 08:32
PA Reporters

A man in the North has died as Storm Arwen battered the UK.

The man was killed when his car was struck by a falling tree in Antrim. The incident occurred on the Dublin Road on Friday.

The UK Met Office issued a status yellow wind warning for the North which is in place until 6pm this evening.

Meanwhile, Scotland was severely hit with roads being closed due fallen debris in the worst-hit parts of the region.

The worst of the weather in UK was expected to be over by Saturday morning, although the Met Office warned the north-east of England, north-west of England, Yorkshire, the West Midlands and the East Midlands will experience cold weather until Monday.

The Met Office described the conditions as “horrendous”, with gusts of 78mph recorded just south of Aberdeen.

People also reported power cuts.

Footage showed howling winds whipping up the North Sea in Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire, and snowfall elsewhere, including in Redcar, Yorkshire, and Whitley Bay, Northumberland.

A Met Office statement said: “People should stay away from the coast as waves and debris are a danger to life.”

In Ireland, Met Éireann warned that strong winds and cold conditions will continue throughout Saturday.

“There'll be showers, scattered in Connacht and Ulster and isolated elsewhere, still falling as hail, sleet and snow on hills and mountains,” the forecaster said.

It added that temperatures in the afternoon will range between 3C and 6C making it feel especially cold in the strong northerly wind.

The wind is expected to ease in the evening.

