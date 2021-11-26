Ireland to implement extra travel restrictions over Omicron Covid variant fears

The Government is now looking at the reintroduction of mandatory hotel quarantining as part of measures to stop the spread of the new Covid variant.

Ireland has joined other EU countries in applying an “emergency brake” in respect of seven southern African countries and all non-essential travel to these countries should be avoided.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said all Irish people currently in Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe should return as soon as possible.

However, they will have to get a PCR test regardless of vaccine status before entering the country. They will then have to enter a strict home quarantine and get a PCR test during this time.

Mr Donnelly said the gardaí will have a role to play in ensuring people do quarantine at home.

He added that legislation will be brought through the Oireachtas early next week to allow for the introduction of mandatory hotel quarantining.

Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly. File Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Other countries where the new variant is found may also be included on the restrictions list as the situation evolves, Mr Donnelly said.

"There's one case in Belgium, one case we're aware of in Israel and one in one in Hong Kong, and the EU is looking at the travel advisory for those countries as well. And obviously, this is something that we will keep under constant review," he said.

The Department of Transport has engaged with carriers to ensure that all relevant pre-departure requirements (Covid certificate, PCR test evidence, passenger locator forms) are rigorously complied with.

The Department of Justice is also arranging increased spot-checking of passengers on arrival.

Speaking on RTÉ's News, Mr Donnelly said he "certainly endorses" the most recent advice from Nphet that parties, communions, sleepovers and other indoor social gatherings for children under the age of 12 should now be avoided.

"My view is that it is sensible advice, we are seeing a serious spike in cases for this age group and I believe and Nphet believe this will help."

In a statement on Friday evening, a spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said it and its embassy network remain available "to provide consular assistance to Irish citizens where requested and as appropriate."

There are estimated to be over 35,000 Irish citizens based in South Africa, with the majority of these being dual nationals and long-term residents of South Africa.

"The size of the Irish community in neighbouring countries is much less, and the number of Irish people travelling in these countries currently will be relatively small compared to South Africa," the DFA spokesperson said.

"Commercial routes out of South Africa and the region remain open, but busy.

"The main thrust of consular assistance being requested at the moment relates to queries about entry requirements when returning to Ireland," the spokesperson added.