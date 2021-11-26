Niac recommends Covid boosters for everyone aged 16 and over

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has announced a major update to the booster vaccination programme, with an extra jab now recommended for everyone over the age of 16.

The advice issued today recommends boosters for pregnant women aged 16 and older, people aged 40-49 years and those aged 16-39 year olds in descending order by age.

The new measures come on foot of recommendations by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee, which were endorsed by Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan.

In the case of 16-39 year olds who received the one-shot Janssen vaccine, a booster can be offered irrespective of their age after a minimum three-month interval.

In the case of people who received the Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca vaccines, they can avail of an additional dose five months after their second jab.

If someone who is recommended for a booster dose has been confirmed to have Covid-19 since they were fully vaccinated, the booster dose should be delayed for at least six months after their infection was diagnosed.

However, in the near term, booster doses will continue to be prioritised for older age cohorts, immunocompromised, healthcare workers and people in residential care.

Minister Donnelly said: “I am accepting and authorising these latest recommendations on the basis that a significant amount of planning will be required to operationalise these booster doses.

“We continue to prioritise boosters because we know that they are having a positive impact on the level of hospitalisation, severe illness and mortality from COVID-19 in those aged over 70. I am also accelerating the booster rollout to those with underlying conditions and those in their 60s.”

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland this morning, HSE CEO Paul Reid said that booster vaccines for the over 50s will be brought forward to the middle of December.

Over 600,000 booster vaccines have been administered in Ireland so far.

Walk-in centres will operate for over 60s and healthcare workers - who are five months after their second dose - in parts of the country. One such centre will be located in Cork City Hall, on Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 4pm.

At a HSE briefing yesterday, its vaccination lead Damien McCallion said that officials were pleased at the progress being made in the booster programme so far.

Hospitals The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has dropped by 114 this week, down from 685 to 571 since Monday. The Mater Hospital in Dublin currently has the highest number of patients with the coronavirus with 58 people having been admitted. In Cork, the CUH has 36 patients with Covid-19, while the Mercy Hospital in the city centre has 20. The latest figures show there are 126 patients in intensive care units with the virus throughout Ireland. Once again the Mater in Dublin has the highest number of ICU patients with 19 patients currently with Covid-19, followed by Cork University Hospital and University Hospital Limerick with 13 and 12 respectively. There are currently just 13 ICU beds available across the country. Carlow currently has the highest rate of the disease in the country with a 14-day incidence rate of 1,887 cases per 100,000 people. The national rate stands at 1,310. That's marginally higher than Westmeath's, while Louth has the third-highest rate.