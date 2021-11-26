Nphet: Action needed to protect 'core priority' of keeping schools open 

The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet next week to decide if more restrictions are needed to curb the spread of Covid-19.

In its latest letter to Government, Nphet has recommended that children's playdates or gatherings be avoided for two weeks and that children above third-class wear masks in class.

Nphet has also recommended that digital Covid certs be extended to other areas.

The letter says there has been a worrying growth in cases across October and November but that growth in daily cases is now "close to zero".

It says the decisions around children's activities are necessary to protect schools.

"A core priority of the Nphet throughout the pandemic has been to protect the continued operation of the education and childcare sector, recognising its importance to the health and development of children.

As outlined, we are currently experiencing very high incidence in children aged 5-12 years of age, and as such, it is important to take steps to interrupt chains of transmission to protect those core priorities.

"For that reason, the Nphet has agreed advice to support families and young children in staying safe over the coming period with a view to reducing risk of disease transmission, including advice on reducing and prioritising discretionary activities and social contacts."

The letter outlines the growth in cases among schoolchildren.

"Analysis by single year of age shows a steep, increasing age gradient, in incidence in children, with the incidence in the 9-to 11-year-old age groups three times higher than that in the 0-to-4-year-old age group.

"Despite the high incidence in children aged 5 to 12 years, it should be noted that the risk of severe disease remains very low, with risk of hospitalisation in this age group lower than any other age cohort.

"The impact of recent booster vaccination for those aged 80 and over is clear and is beginning to become apparent in those aged 75-79 years, with these being the only age groups in which incidence is declining.

"Growth rate of cases is uncertain but has reduced over the last 10 days and is now close to zero, though at a very high level of incidence."

Test and trace system 'under severe pressure'

Dr Holohan also gave Mr Donnelly an update on the health service, saying that the test and trace system is now operating at surge capacity and is "under severe pressure".

Overall, total referrals have increased by 10% in comparison to the same time period in the previous week.

"The HSE report that there have been delays in getting an appointment for self-referrals in most areas of the country," the letter states.

"Critical care units are currently running at close to full capacity on an ongoing basis, with some hospitals already using surge capacity, and 130 Covid-19 patients receiving care in ICU as of 23rd November.

"The Critical Care Major Surge Working Group is meeting regularly to manage the situation.

"Approximately 300 patients are currently receiving advanced respiratory support in a ward setting, with these patients having higher acuity and dependency than usual ward patients.

"The scope to redeploy staff to support critical care is reduced when compared to earlier waves of the pandemic... Staff are more fatigued now than at any stage in the pandemic to date, with limited capacity to take on additional responsibilities."