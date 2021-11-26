77 people quizzed for buying sex in Garda crackdown

77 people quizzed for buying sex in Garda crackdown

The Garda National Protective Services Bureau, along with local protective services units in 16 divisions, targeted a total of 58 premises on November 11 and 12. The 16 divisions included operations in Cork, Limerick, Kerry and Waterford. Picture: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Fri, 26 Nov, 2021 - 16:12
Cormac O’Keeffe, Security Correspondent

Up to 80 people were questioned on suspicion of buying sex in a two-day operation by gardaí.

It was part of a European initiative, organised by Europol, the EU police agency, and was aimed at targeting human trafficking for the purposes of sexual exploitation and forced criminality.

The Garda National Protective Services Bureau, along with local protective services units in 16 divisions, targeted a total of 58 premises on November 11 and 12. The 16 divisions included operations in Cork, Limerick, Kerry and Waterford.

Garda HQ said its operation focused on the purchase of sex and the protection of those engaged in the sex trade to identify individuals potentially being sexually exploited or trafficked.

The results of the days of action show:

  • 45 safeguarding visits conducted with individuals working in the sex trade;
  • 77 persons questioned on suspicion of having purchased sexual activity; 
  • One female victim of sexual/labour exploitation identified;
  • One male arrested for crimes relating to brothel keeping;
  • €10,170 seized as proceeds of crime for organised prostitution. 

A number of files will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. 

In a statement, Garda HQ said the operation took place under the umbrella of the Europol ‘EMPACT’ framework targeting human trafficking.

"In Ireland, The Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act 2017 criminalises the purchase of sexual services and the soliciting or purchasing of sex from a trafficked person," it said. 

"An Garda Síochána’s two-day operation focused on an enforcement strategy of this legislation to target persons involved in the purchase of sexual services and the protection of individuals engaged in the sex trade.” 

The national days of action comprised of personnel attached to the GNPSB and local detective and protective service units across 16 Garda divisions throughout the jurisdiction.

Read More

'We end up like broken jigsaw puzzles': Chilling reality of sex work revealed in study

More in this section

School stock Call for 'clear exceptions' to mask-wearing for some children
U.K. Paves Way for First Tests to Expose People to Coronavirus Niac recommends Covid boosters for everyone aged 16 and over
HSE and councillors meet over Owenacurra closure  HSE and councillors meet over Owenacurra closure 
prostitutionGardai
Online shopping and delivery service concept. Paper cartons in a shopping cart on a laptop keyboard, this image implies online s

Munster and Leinster adults among biggest online shoppers in EU 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices