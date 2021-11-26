Call for 'clear exceptions' to mask-wearing for some children

The Children's Rights Alliance has said there needs to be "clear exceptions" to mask-wearing for some children in schools.

Tanya Ward, the organisation's chief executive, said: "We have heard first-hand from our members and parents – through our helpline – that face masks can interfere with a child’s wellbeing, particularly those children with conditions such as autism, children with learning difficulties or with health issues, such as asthma. This means that some children will find it difficult or indeed impossible to wear a mask in school.

"It is vitally important that Government provides crystal clear advice to schools now, rather than later, to ensure they take account of each child’s needs in accessing their right to an education. Clear guidance will also avoid unnecessary conflict and distress.

“We are calling on Government to provide clear exceptions to this new rule, which is in line with advice from the World Health Organization [WHO]. The WHO position is clear: all children under six should not be required to wear masks, but it also calls on decision-makers to consider other factors specific to individual children, including the child’s ability to use a mask safely and appropriately as well as considering the ‘potential impact of wearing a mask on learning and psychosocial development, in consultation with teachers, parents/caregivers and/or medical providers’.

"For children with disabilities or other specific health conditions, it advises that a decision should be made on a case-by-case basis.”

Children’s socialisation

On the wider restrictions on children’s socialisation over the next two weeks, Ms Ward also said: “Not being able to meet friends for playdates and parties is very difficult for children and young people but this recommendation from Nphet is for a short period. The bigger issue for children and young people is the potential for future widespread closures in early years settings and schools.

“There is mounting, devastating evidence of the impact of school closures on our children and young people. And with WHO already reporting Ireland as having the longest school closures for primary schools in the world, we must act now to avoid further closures.

"We know that we lose children from education with every school closure. Children and young people regress, fall behind and it is the most vulnerable children in the country who pay the highest price and who will do so for many years to come.”