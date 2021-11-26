Met Éireann warns Storm Arwen could bring snow to the north-west

Met Éireann has warned that snow could fall in parts of the north west of the country due to the passing of Storm Arwen.

The forecaster has issued yellow wind warnings for counties Donegal, Sligo and Mayo for Friday afternoon into Friday night, with strong gale force nine winds expected along northern and eastern coasts.

The UK Met Office has also issued a yellow wind warning for Northern Ireland through Friday and Saturday.

Named by the UK Met Office, Storm Arwen will track southwards along the east coast of Scotland and England through Friday and Friday night, with the worst of the conditions expected there.

However, Joanna Donnelly from Met Éireann says parts of Ireland will see stormy conditions also.

"Winds gusting up to 110kph, they could get stronger than that over the Inishowen peninsula right up at the top of the country," she said.

"We've got some showers coming through to the showers are heavy, blustery showers with the risk of some of those falling asleep and snow mostly over the hills and mountains in the north of the country."

Met Éireann says daytime temperatures will be limited to around 4C to 9C, but feeling colder because of the brisk northerly winds.

Overnight temperatures are expected to fall close to freezing for many areas with frost expected.

It will continue cold through Saturday with winds easing early in the day and long spells of sunshine.

While most areas will stay dry, there will be a few showers in the north and towards the west coast.

Milder conditions will move up over the country through Sunday and for the start of next week, bringing rain or showers at times but generally frost-free nights.