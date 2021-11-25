Walk-in booster clinics open for healthcare workers and those aged 60 to 69

From today, the HSE will operate walk-in Covid-19 booster clinics for healthcare workers and people aged 60 to 69 at a number of locations across the country.

The HSE said it encourages everyone to avail of their booster dose in order to receive the best protection from serious illness caused by Covid-19.

Healthcare workers and those aged between 60 and 69 can attend one of the dedicated walk-in clinics at participating vaccination centres around the country without an appointment.

Those aged 30 years or older will be offered a single dose of an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer BioNTech or Moderna) while those aged 29 or younger will be offered a single dose of Pfizer BioNTech vaccine.

You can get these vaccines even if you received a different type of vaccine for your primary course.

Cork City Hall

A walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinic will take place at Cork City Hall this weekend, offering the booster vaccine.

The clinic will be open on Saturday and Sunday from 9.00 am to 4.00 pm for both doses of the vaccine and the booster vaccination for 60–69-year-olds and healthcare workers with no appointment required.

The Covid-19 vaccination administered for doses one and two will be the Pfizer vaccine and will be available to all those aged 12 years and over.

The booster vaccination will be for 60–69-year-olds and healthcare workers only and you must wait at least five months after finishing a course of Covid-19 vaccine to recieve a booster.

The rollout of boosters to those with underlying conditions will begin next week.

Information on times and locations of the walk-in vaccination centres is available here.

For more information log on to hse.ie.