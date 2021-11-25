'The recognition is lovely' - Country's carers hailed at awards ceremony

The extraordinary effort and dedication of the country’s carers were hailed at the annual Netwatch Family Carer of the Year awards ceremony, including for young carers already assisting family members young and old.

Hosted by Miriam O'Callaghan, the ceremony hailed the four regional family carers of the year, including the national award recipient, Karen Smith from Drogheda, as well as the four regional young carers of the year:

Evan Corbally, 17 and from Hollystown, Dublin, the Leinster recipient;

Munster recipient Clodagh Bennett, 18 and from Rosbrien in Limerick and who is carer to her two sisters and brother, all three of whom are on the ASD spectrum;

Connacht recipient Zoe Gilmartin, 13 and from Bonniconlon, Ballina, Co. Mayo;

Ulster recipient Alex Barr, 11 and from Drumadooey, Birdstown, Donegal. He had just started junior infants when his mother, Samantha, became unwell and he has cared for her ever since.

Karen Smith described herself as “amazed” on learning she has won the national award, admitting: “I was biting my lip, I nearly said the ‘f word’.”

Karen is the mother of two boys and two girls, aged 24, 20, 18 and 13, three of whom have additional needs such as ADHD, Asperger’s syndrome, sensory processing disorder, ODD and dyspraxia. She also cares for her father, who has developed blindness due to diabetes, and her mother who has emphysema.

And there’s more: “I’ve been diagnosed last year with Crohn's disease and I am on biologics for it and doing really well,” she said.

Karen Smith with her daughter Megan (13) at the Netwatch Family Carer of the Year awards ceremony in The Westin Hotel, Dublin. She was nominated by her youngest daughter Megan who describes her mother as both “a legend and hero.” She said her mother has looked after them all their lives and, despite her own health issues, “she never complains and always puts her children and the community first.” Photo: Mark Stedman

Karen also volunteers with the Cú Chulainn Blood Bikes, and teaches secondary students how to use a defibrillator.

She said she was delighted with the recognition from Carers Ireland but said the lack of support from the government for carers was a source of disappointment.

“There is not enough information or services there to support [carers] other than the Family Carers, they are brilliant, we would be lost without them.

“The recognition is lovely to have — it's amazing that somebody cares about you.”

Clare Sydney, Munster Carer of the Year, with her partner Darum Sydney and twin children Isabella and A.J. (12) at today's awards ceremony. Photo: Mark Stedman

Munster winner Clare Sydney from Ennis cares for her 12-year-old daughter, Isabella, who was born with a rare syndrome called Lumbosacral Agenesis. Isabella, a twin, decided aged 7 to have her legs amputated.

The condition involves missing vertebrae in the spine. Clare said: “When she was born she was born like a buddha in a fixed position.

“She was literally from the tip of my finger to the end of my palm, today she is only to my knees on the floor, as she walks on her hands.”

Alex Barr (11) from Drumadooey, Birdstown, Co. Donegal with his mother Samantha and father Damien. Alex has been named the Ulster Young Carer of the Year for caring for his mum from when she became unwell when he had just started Junior Infants. Photo: Mark Stedman

Living in London at the time, doctors there put Clare’s mind at rest regarding her daughter’s future health and the family has since moved back to Ennis. Last year Clare was diagnosed with cancer but is now clear.

As for the role of carer, Clare said: “It’s a natural instinct when you are a mother, a parent, you are going to fight tooth and nail. I haven't had to fight tooth and nail, I know other friends who have.”

Una Biggins, the Connacht Carer of the Year, with her daughters Geraldine, Katie and Rachel Biggins at today's awards ceremony. Photo: Mark Stedman

The other senior finalists were for Mayo and Connacht: Una Biggins from Deerpark, Clogher, Claremorris, who has cared for her husband, Gerry, who has a disability for the last 18 years, along with her mother Phyllis, who is in her 90s.

For Cavan and Ulster: Leona Davey from Cootehill Road, Cavan cares for her son Alex, daughter Emma, and husband Anthony. Alex was born with Wolf-Hirschhorn syndrome, while Emma is on the autism spectrum, has sleep difficulties, strict dietary requirements and needs constant care and attention.

Clodagh Bennett (18) from Rosbrien in Limerick who was named the Munster Young Carer of the Year at the awards ceremony in The Westin Hotel, Dublin, today. Photo: Mark Stedman

Evan Corbally is the older brother and carer for his two sisters, Rose, aged four, and two-year-old Aoibhín, who both have ASD. He also has a five-month-old baby brother.

In fifth year at St Vincent's secondary school, Evan described his caring role, which incorporates bathing Rose and staying with her while she goes to sleep: “It just shows the commitment that goes into stuff like this, the love needed for doing it.

“They [my family] are very proud of me, they know what I do for my sisters. It’s nice to be acknowledged.”