Gardaí concerned for welfare of man (46) missing from home in Tallaght 

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 46 year old John Gallagher who has been missing from his home in Tallaght since shortly before Midnight, Monday 22nd November 2021.

Wed, 24 Nov, 2021 - 19:26
Maeve Lee

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 46 year old John Gallagher who has been missing from his home in Tallaght since shortly before Midnight, Monday 22 November.

John is described as being approximately 5’ 8” in height, of medium build and bald. 

He is understood to have access to a Grey Vauxhall Astra with a 132D registration.

Gardaí and John’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on John’s whereabouts are asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

