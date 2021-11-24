Only four EV multi-charging points in country suitable for disabled drivers, campaigners claim

There are only four electric vehicle (EV) multi charging points around Ireland which are suitable for disabled drivers, campaigners have claimed.

The ESB, which is undertaking a €20m EV charging point expansion of the national network, said it is currently rolling out 50 high-power charging hubs on motorway and national road sites, which will be able to charge between two and eight vehicles simultaneously.

Of the 50 planned, 10 have been completed with 33 spaces, which the ESB says are accessible.

However, an investigation by consumer information website IrishEVs.com assisted by the Disabled Drivers Association of Ireland, claims that there are only four deemed suitable currently, with another four due for completion in 2023.

IrishEvs.com editor Tom Spencer told the Irish Examiner that the issue of accessibility is pretty typically overlooked in most infrastructure, having spoken to several bodies.

"Even something as simple as the lack of cover from the elements or the weight of the chargers can be a much bigger issue for some drivers and passengers with disabilities," he said.

The space to fit a wheelchair alongside a car isn’t the only issue that people with disabilities might face, IrishEVs.com's investigation found.

The height and weight of the charger can be prohibitive depending on a person’s ability, as can the height of the screen and the payment touchpad.

There is also a distinct lack of braille or audio supports for people with visual impairments, it said.

"The screens on ESB and other chargers can be hard enough to read at the best of times, but without a text-to-speech function, chargers are almost entirely inaccessible for anyone with restricted sight."

The ESB acknowledged that more work has to be done on accessibility, and will work with local authorities to improve street charging access.

"We are very much focused on locating the most suitable sites to ensure that they will be accessible for all. Specifically, every attempt will be made to design independent access into the sites in terms of widths and dished access to the charging units," it said.