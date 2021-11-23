Sally Rooney, Keith Earls and David King among the winners at An Post Irish Book Awards

Novelist Sebastian Barry received a Lifetime Achievement Award and, in the week of the Late Late Toy Show, a book about everyone's favourite hugger, Adam King, bagged another gong as part of the annual An Post Irish Book Awards.

The virtual ceremony awarded writers on the work of the past year and received a record number of votes from the Irish public, with Sally Rooney, Fintan O'Toole and Keith Earls among the winners.

Sebastian Barry was announced as the recipient of this year’s ‘Bob Hughes Lifetime Achievement Award’, joining a prestigious line-up of past winners which includes Colm Tóibín, Maeve Binchy, Edna O’Brien and Thomas Kinsella.

From the veteran to the newcomer, and a year on from his appearance on the Toy Show which captivated a nation, Adam King and his virtual hugs continue to be embraced by readers. A Hug for You by Adam's father, David King, and illustrated by Rhiannon Archard, won the Specsavers Children’s Book of the Year Junior category, while the Senior category was bagged by comedian David O'Doherty - whose new bicycle-based show debuted this week on Channel 4 in the UK - for The Summer I Robbed a Bank, illustrated by Chris Judge.

What started as a heart-shaped sign Adam carried during the Covid-19 pandemic to help him stay connected to his teacher while he was learning from home continued into hospital visits and then onto postage stamps as Irish people got on board with the idea. The picture book has now also stolen a place in the country's heart.

The seven-year-old from Killeagh, Co Cork, who has a condition called osteogenesis imperfecta, has also raised hundreds of thousands of euro for Cork University Hospital Charity and Temple Street Foundation and received a Pride of Cork Award last September.

The Eason Novel of the Year went to Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney, while the Eason Sport Book of the Year in Association with Ireland AM was won by Munster and Ireland rugby legend Keith Earls, who wrote his book Fight Or Flight: My Life, My Choices with Tommy Conlon.

Other award winners included Louise Nealon for her novel Snowflake, Séamas O’Reilly for his biography Did Ye Hear Mammy Died?, Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen for Aisling and the City, and Maureen Gaffney for Your One Wild And Precious Life.

The An Post Bookshop of the Year award went to Kennys Bookshop and Art Gallery, Galway.

John Treacy, Chairperson of the An Post Irish Book Awards, said: “We really are so lucky to have such marvellous writers in this country. We have so many promising young writers, more women writers than ever, writers representing minority and marginalised Irish communities, and this will only grow in the years to come. I'd like to congratulate all of the winners and also the nominees in every category. It's been another great year for Irish literature."

Voting is now open for ‘An Post Irish Book of the Year’ ahead of the announcement of the winner on RTÉ One on December 8.