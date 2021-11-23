Sally Rooney, Keith Earls and David King among the winners at An Post Irish Book Awards

Sally Rooney, Keith Earls and David King among the winners at An Post Irish Book Awards

'A Hug For You' penned by Adam King’s father, David King, and illustrated by Rhiannon Archard, has won the Specsavers Children’s book of the Year Junior Category. Picture: Alison Miles / OSM PHOTO

Tue, 23 Nov, 2021 - 19:50
Noel Baker

Novelist Sebastian Barry received a Lifetime Achievement Award and, in the week of the Late Late Toy Show, a book about everyone's favourite hugger, Adam King, bagged another gong as part of the annual An Post Irish Book Awards.

The virtual ceremony awarded writers on the work of the past year and received a record number of votes from the Irish public, with Sally Rooney, Fintan O'Toole and Keith Earls among the winners.

Sebastian Barry was announced as the recipient of this year’s ‘Bob Hughes Lifetime Achievement Award’, joining a prestigious line-up of past winners which includes Colm Tóibín, Maeve Binchy, Edna O’Brien and Thomas Kinsella.

From the veteran to the newcomer, and a year on from his appearance on the Toy Show which captivated a nation, Adam King and his virtual hugs continue to be embraced by readers. A Hug for You by Adam's father, David King, and illustrated by Rhiannon Archard, won the Specsavers Children’s Book of the Year Junior category, while the Senior category was bagged by comedian David O'Doherty - whose new bicycle-based show debuted this week on Channel 4 in the UK - for The Summer I Robbed a Bank, illustrated by Chris Judge.

What started as a heart-shaped sign Adam carried during the Covid-19 pandemic to help him stay connected to his teacher while he was learning from home continued into hospital visits and then onto postage stamps as Irish people got on board with the idea. The picture book has now also stolen a place in the country's heart.

Adam King and his virtual hugs continue to be embraced by readers as the An Post Irish Book announce that “A Hug For You” penned by Adam King’s father, David King, and illustrated by Rhiannon Archard, has won the Specsavers Children’s book of the Year Junior Category. Picture: Alison Miles / OSM PHOTO
Adam King and his virtual hugs continue to be embraced by readers as the An Post Irish Book announce that “A Hug For You” penned by Adam King’s father, David King, and illustrated by Rhiannon Archard, has won the Specsavers Children’s book of the Year Junior Category. Picture: Alison Miles / OSM PHOTO

The seven-year-old from Killeagh, Co Cork, who has a condition called osteogenesis imperfecta, has also raised hundreds of thousands of euro for Cork University Hospital Charity and Temple Street Foundation and received a Pride of Cork Award last September.

The Eason Novel of the Year went to Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney, while the Eason Sport Book of the Year in Association with Ireland AM was won by Munster and Ireland rugby legend Keith Earls, who wrote his book Fight Or Flight: My Life, My Choices with Tommy Conlon.

Other award winners included Louise Nealon for her novel Snowflake, Séamas O’Reilly for his biography Did Ye Hear Mammy Died?, Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen for Aisling and the City, and Maureen Gaffney for Your One Wild And Precious Life.

The An Post Bookshop of the Year award went to Kennys Bookshop and Art Gallery, Galway.

Maureen Gaffney won the RTÉ Audience Choice Award for 'Your One Wild And Precious Life'. Picture: OSM PHOTO
Maureen Gaffney won the RTÉ Audience Choice Award for 'Your One Wild And Precious Life'. Picture: OSM PHOTO

John Treacy, Chairperson of the An Post Irish Book Awards, said: “We really are so lucky to have such marvellous writers in this country. We have so many promising young writers, more women writers than ever, writers representing minority and marginalised Irish communities, and this will only grow in the years to come. I'd like to congratulate all of the winners and also the nominees in every category. It's been another great year for Irish literature."

Voting is now open for ‘An Post Irish Book of the Year’ ahead of the announcement of the winner on RTÉ One on December 8.

Read More

Book review: Roddy Doyle's pandemic short stories highlight our need for connection

More in this section

Limerick therapy dog Bonnie honoured on last shift before retirement Limerick therapy dog Bonnie honoured on last shift before retirement
'Late Late' cancellation will cost my children's charities €100k, says Andrew McGinley  'Late Late' cancellation will cost my children's charities €100k, says Andrew McGinley 
Nphet unlikely to recommend more Covid restrictions this week as 3,666 cases confirmed  Nphet unlikely to recommend more Covid restrictions this week as 3,666 cases confirmed 
Books
<p>Several approach routes to Dublin city centre are expected to be blocked by the Irish Truckers and Haulage Association Against Fuel Prices travelling in convoy to Leinster House. Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie</p>

Truckers to convoy to Leinster House in protest against fuel prices

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices