Gardaí seeking information on unidentified male discovered deceased in 1991

Gardaí are renewing their appeal to the public for information in relation to an unidentified male who was located deceased in County Meath in 1991.

Gardaí in Trim are seeking information on the man who was located deceased in Bracetown on 18 April 1991.

The man was believed to have been between 45 and 55 years of age and approximately 5 foot 5 inches in height with a medium build.

He had light brown hair that was receding on the forehead and grey on the sides, and brown eyes. He also had signs of past dental work.

A portrait of the deceased.

When he was discovered, the man was wearing a grey Herringbone Tweed jacket with a ‘Taldy Madrid’ label, a white ‘Luigi Rossi’ shirt, a red vest, grey trousers (size 34) with a ‘C&A’ label, and black leather zip up boots that were size 8.

A St Christopher’s medal was also discovered in his pocket.

Gardaí in Trim are renewing their appeal to the public for information. Pictured: The jacket the man was wearing.

Despite extensive enquiries to date, Gardaí have been unable to identify the man and a review was conducted this year in close consultation with the Garda Missing Person Unit.

The body was exhumed from the cemetery in Navan in August of this year and it was established the deceased may have had an issue with his right knee which may have caused him pain or discomfort and to walk with a limp.

Through enquiries so far, Gardaí believe this male may have been Irish or from the UK, but they are keeping an open mind on this.

However, it is believed the male had been sleeping rough in Bracetown for up to a week before his body was discovered.

Gardaí believe a family member or childhood connection may have brought the man to the area.

It is also believed that he may have attended a local GAA match on the evening prior to his death.

This is not a criminal investigation and the sole purpose of the appeal is to identify the man and notify his family.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Trim Garda Station on 046 9481540 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

The case will feature on Crimecall on RTÉ tonight.