Covid caused 'unprecedented hit' to household spending across Europe

The amount of money spent by households on goods and services across Europe fell by 8% in 2020 - an "unprecedented hit" compared to the previous year, according to Eurostat.

The data analysis wing of the European Commission said the 8% drop is the largest annual reduction recorded since it has been measured, due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Eurostat said that social distancing measures, government restrictions imposed on the movement of people and non-essential economic activities severely affected household consumption expenditure. It defines consumption expenditure as what people spend on goods and services to satisfy their needs and wants.

Restaurants and hotels were the biggest casualties of households reining in the spending, dropping 38% compared with 2019. People were also mindful of buying new clothes, going places, and having fun, the data show.

Clothing and footwear, transport, and recreation and culture spending all fell 17%, Eurostat said. The year was a boon for food and drink providers however.

The largest increases in spending were recorded for food and non-alcoholic beverages at 3%, and communications at 2%, the body said.

Working from home had a huge impact on household spending, the figures show.

In 2020, over a quarter of household consumption expenditure was devoted to housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels making it the EU's largest household expenditure item, ahead of food and non-alcoholic beverages at 15% and transport at 12%, Eurostat said.

The severity of the impact of the pandemic varied at country level, the data show. All EU member states recorded decreases in household spending in 2020 compared to 2019, it finds.

The most predominant decreases in household consumption were recorded in Malta at 22%, followed by Croatia, Spain, and Greece at around 16%.

The smallest decreases were observed in Slovakia, Denmark, Lithuania, and Poland, hovering between 2% and just over 3%.