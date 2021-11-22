Garth Brooks: Cancelling 2014 Croke Park gigs like a 'death in the family'

Country music star Garth Brooks has said not getting to play his five sold out gigs in Ireland in 2014 felt like a “death in the family”.

Back in the country today to launch his two gigs next year, Mr Brooks called it the “greatest heartache” not to be able to play last time given how highly he thinks of Ireland.

“I love this country and I feel they may love me back,” he said.

“It’s an honour and an extreme joy to be here today.”

Garthmania gripped the country when he sold out a record breaking five shows for Croke Park in Dublin.

However, a licence was only granted for three out of the five gigs. The country star said he’d either do five gigs or none at all.

Ultimately, it was the latter as Mr Brooks stayed away.

Recent weeks had seen much speculation over whether the Grammy winner would return.

He told journalists at a press conference today that while he would’ve loved to do the five gigs again, it was unlikely that would happen.

Becoming emotional at times, the country music star said he jumped at the chance when told he could come back.

He didn’t rule out doing smaller gigs when he comes to Ireland next year, but the Croke Park shows are the only ones announced so far.

Mr Brooks will play Croke Park again on 9 and 10 September 2022. Tickets go on sale on Thursday morning.