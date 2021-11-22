Temperatures to drop to -2C overnight as cold snap hits

The mild November we have been enjoying has truly come to an end as the first cold snap of the winter has arrived.

Cold nights, frost, and single figure temperatures are all on the agenda this week.

Frost lingered on Monday morning as commuters dug out the de-icer.

We can expect a dry and sunny day with highest temperatures of six to nine degrees.

Nighttime temperatures will drop below freezing for the first time tonight with widespread frost expected as the mercury dips as low as -2C degrees.

Conditions tomorrow will be similar to today, starting off with some mist, fog, and frost giving way to good sunny spells.

"Tuesday will still be a dry day though there will be more cloud in places, especially over the northern half of the country, and a few patches of drizzle," said meteorologist Liz Walsh.

It’ll be another chilly night, though frosts will be largely confined to southern areas where clear spells are most likely.

As we head into the middle of the week, we can expect wetter conditions with rain arriving on Wednesday morning moving southeastwards over Leinster and Munster.

There will be some sunny spells accompanied by scattered showers in the afternoon with further showers overnight.

"We’re keeping a close eye on some low-pressure development between Iceland and Norway which could bring windy and wet weather to Ireland later on Wednesday and perhaps the chance of some wintry showers Wednesday night and into Thursday," said Ms Walsh.

"While it’s not unusual to get these types of weather conditions in late November, it will be a bit of shock to the system because our weather has been generally mild and benign lately."

The second half of the week and into the weekend will continue to be a mix of sunny spells, scattered showers and cold nights.