Covid-19: 'Soaring' levels of virus causing mass school absences for staff and pupils

Vaccines for children under 12 and a review of the mask-wearing age are needed to address "soaring transmission levels" of Covid-19 among pupils and a "significant number" of absent school staff.

That is according to the Irish National Teachers' Organisation (INTO), which carried out a snapshot survey of Covid-19-infection rates in 877 schools between November 1 and November 16.

The INTO called for an immediate review of the Covid-19 response plans for primary and special schools, including "fast-tracking" the booster rollout.

The survey showed infection highest among pupils in Co Waterford, at 4.1%, followed by Co Roscommon, at 3.8%, and Co Leitrim, at 3.5%.

The infection rate among pupils in Co Cork was 1.2%, and in Co Kerry it was the lowest, at just 0.1%.

Primary schools in Co Clare reported an infection rate of 2.5%, in Co Limerick of 2.6%, and in Co Tipperary of 3.3%.

Schools reported that 31.36% of days that teachers were absent they were not covered by a substitute teacher, as no one could be found.

"Our snapshot survey shines a light on a primary education system that is creaking at the seams," said INTO general secretary John Boyle.

"Soaring transmission levels are an indictment of the premature removal of testing and contact tracing from our primary schools, and of the frustrating failure to move quickly to deploy antigen testing."

Mr Boyle called on the Government to minimise risk for these children. He urged that the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) be asked to examine new evidence around mask-wearing for under-12s.

"This union's view is that the recent statement from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, that 'sharing a classroom can be considered a high-risk exposure' — October 28, 2021 — must be taken seriously by the Irish government, if we are to sustain schooling in the coming months," he said.

The INTO findings show "a wide-ranging positivity rate" across the country. Out of 231,912 pupils, 3,726 had a confirmed positive Covid-19 test result across the schools that responded.

The union also expressed concern at the impact the virus is having on teachers and on principals trying to provide substitution cover.

The schools reported 11,778 days on which a substitute was needed in that two-week period, but 3,693 could not be covered. Just 48.34% were covered by a registered primary teacher, while 10.66% were covered by a registered teacher who is not a primary teacher. A further 7.34%, or 865 days, were covered by a person not registered with the Teaching Council.

"INTO has been warning about a looming substitution crisis for years," Mr Boyle said.

"Until such time as all schools in the country have access to a well-resourced supply panel, this crisis, which has been exacerbated by the number of teachers who are on leave because of Covid-19, will continue."