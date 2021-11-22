Covid-19: 'Soaring' levels of virus causing mass school absences for staff and pupils

Covid-19: 'Soaring' levels of virus causing mass school absences for staff and pupils

Vaccines for children under 12 and more widespread mask wearing may be necessary to curb 'soaring' virus levels in schools. Picture: Larry Cummins

Mon, 22 Nov, 2021 - 01:00
Niamh Griffin

Vaccines for children under 12 and a review of the mask-wearing age are needed to address "soaring transmission levels" of Covid-19 among pupils and a "significant number" of absent school staff.

That is according to the Irish National Teachers' Organisation (INTO), which carried out a snapshot survey of Covid-19-infection rates in 877 schools between November 1 and November 16.

The INTO called for an immediate review of the Covid-19 response plans for primary and special schools, including "fast-tracking" the booster rollout.

The survey showed infection highest among pupils in Co Waterford, at 4.1%, followed by Co Roscommon, at 3.8%, and Co Leitrim, at 3.5%.

The infection rate among pupils in Co Cork was  1.2%, and in Co Kerry it was the lowest, at just 0.1%.

Primary schools in Co Clare reported an infection rate of 2.5%, in Co Limerick of 2.6%, and in Co Tipperary of 3.3%.

Schools reported that 31.36% of days that teachers were absent they were not covered by a substitute teacher, as no one could be found.

"Our snapshot survey shines a light on a primary education system that is creaking at the seams," said INTO general secretary  John Boyle.

"Soaring transmission levels are an indictment of the premature removal of testing and contact tracing from our primary schools, and of the frustrating failure to move quickly to deploy antigen testing." 

Mr Boyle called on the Government to minimise risk for these children. He urged that the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) be asked to examine new evidence around mask-wearing for under-12s.

"This union's view is that the recent statement from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, that 'sharing a classroom can be considered a high-risk exposure' —  October 28, 2021 — must be taken seriously by the Irish government, if we are to sustain schooling in the coming months," he said.

The INTO findings show "a wide-ranging positivity rate" across the country. Out of 231,912 pupils, 3,726 had a confirmed positive Covid-19 test result across the schools that responded.

The union also expressed concern at the impact the virus is having on teachers and on principals trying to provide substitution cover.

The schools reported 11,778 days on which a substitute was needed in that two-week period, but 3,693 could not be covered. Just 48.34% were covered by a registered primary teacher, while 10.66% were covered by a registered teacher who is not a primary teacher. A further 7.34%, or 865 days, were covered by a person not registered with the Teaching Council.

"INTO has been warning about a looming substitution crisis for years," Mr Boyle said.

"Until such time as all schools in the country have access to a well-resourced supply panel, this crisis, which has been exacerbated by the number of teachers who are on leave because of Covid-19, will continue."

Read More

Covid in schools: 'What we are in now is an absolute emergency'

More in this section

Mica protest by children from Donegal Mica redress decision to come before Cabinet ‘soon’, says agriculture minister
Dart Train's 25 years of service Over 200 Dart carriages vandalised this year at cost of €516k 
Covid-19 Press Conf Friday 30th April 2021 Holohan: PCRs, masks and ventilation key to tackling Covid wave
CC COVID BRIEFING

CMO 'scaring the bejaysus out of people' and booster drive will avoid lockdown, say ministers

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices