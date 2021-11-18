Q&A: How will antigen testing in primary schools work?

Q&A: How will antigen testing in primary schools work?

If a child tests positive, the others in their pod can continue to go to school as long as they remain asymptomatic, and their antigen test results do not detect Covid. Stock Picture: Danny Lawson/PA

Thu, 18 Nov, 2021 - 17:30
Jess Casey, Education Correspondent

A new system of antigen testing for asymptomatic close contacts will be in place in primary schools on or before November 29. How will it work? 

A: The programme is for asymptomatic close contacts, and will see antigen tests made available to primary school children when a child in their ‘pod’ has a positive PCR test. In situations where two or more confirmed cases of Covid-19 occur in a class, within a seven-day period, outside of a single pod antigen testing will then be offered to the full class. The tests will be sent to the children’s parents or guardians by the HSE.

My child has tested positive for Covid-19 following a PCR test, what should I do?

Parents and guardians should inform their child’s school principal immediately when their child has a positive PCR test. Principals will then be asked to inform the parents of other children in the pod of a confirmed case. The name of the child or their details will not be shared. 

When informing parents, principals will also offer them the option to receive free antigen tests for their children. The tests will then be posted to them. Parents are asked to carry out the antigen test on their child the day that they receive their delivery, and every second day until three tests have been completed.

Can my child continue to attend school or should they stay home if someone in their pod tests positive?

The children in the pod can continue to attend school as long as they remain asymptomatic and their antigen test results do not detect Covid.

What happens if the antigen test detects a positive result?

If an antigen test is positive, the child must isolate at home, and parents and guardians must request a PCR test from the HSE.

Does my child have to take part in the antigen testing?

It is not mandatory for children to take part. Children who are in a pod where a child has tested positive for Covid-19 can continue to attend school, whether they participate in antigen testing or not, provided that they are not experiencing symptoms of Covid-19. Principals will not be required to gather evidence of participation or of antigen test results.

What should I do if my child has symptoms of Covid-19?

They should self-isolate immediately, and parents and guardians should arrange a PCR test.

My child received a ‘not detected’ Covid-19 test but still has symptoms. Can they still go to school?

According to public health, a 'not detected' CovidD-19 test in a symptomatic person indicates that they may have another respiratory viral infection. There is a clinical risk related to the introduction of those infections into the school setting if that symptomatic child attends. 

Read More

Q&A: When should I take an antigen test?

More in this section

Hospital stock Health system under ‘unyielding and unrelenting’ strain as 4,650 Covid cases confirmed
Cabinet meeting - Dublin Eamon Ryan: Climate council appointments  done to 'letter of the law’
Immigrant Investor Programme Covid grant rules allowed 'opportunistic people' avail of money 'never really intended for them'
#COVID-19testingAntigen#Childrens HealthEducationPublic HealthPCRPlace: IrelandOrganisation: HSE
Coronavirus - Wed May 12, 2021

Public urged to attend booster appointments amid concern about no-shows

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices