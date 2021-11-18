Q&A: How will antigen testing in primary schools work?

A new system of antigen testing for asymptomatic close contacts will be in place in primary schools on or before November 29. How will it work?

A: The programme is for asymptomatic close contacts, and will see antigen tests made available to primary school children when a child in their ‘pod’ has a positive PCR test. In situations where two or more confirmed cases of Covid-19 occur in a class, within a seven-day period, outside of a single pod antigen testing will then be offered to the full class. The tests will be sent to the children’s parents or guardians by the HSE.

My child has tested positive for Covid-19 following a PCR test, what should I do?

Parents and guardians should inform their child’s school principal immediately when their child has a positive PCR test. Principals will then be asked to inform the parents of other children in the pod of a confirmed case. The name of the child or their details will not be shared.

When informing parents, principals will also offer them the option to receive free antigen tests for their children. The tests will then be posted to them. Parents are asked to carry out the antigen test on their child the day that they receive their delivery, and every second day until three tests have been completed.

Can my child continue to attend school or should they stay home if someone in their pod tests positive?

The children in the pod can continue to attend school as long as they remain asymptomatic and their antigen test results do not detect Covid.

What happens if the antigen test detects a positive result?

If an antigen test is positive, the child must isolate at home, and parents and guardians must request a PCR test from the HSE.

Does my child have to take part in the antigen testing?

It is not mandatory for children to take part. Children who are in a pod where a child has tested positive for Covid-19 can continue to attend school, whether they participate in antigen testing or not, provided that they are not experiencing symptoms of Covid-19. Principals will not be required to gather evidence of participation or of antigen test results.

What should I do if my child has symptoms of Covid-19?

They should self-isolate immediately, and parents and guardians should arrange a PCR test.

My child received a ‘not detected’ Covid-19 test but still has symptoms. Can they still go to school?

According to public health, a 'not detected' CovidD-19 test in a symptomatic person indicates that they may have another respiratory viral infection. There is a clinical risk related to the introduction of those infections into the school setting if that symptomatic child attends.