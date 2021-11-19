Only 13 schools apply for funding to tackle poor ventilation 

Just 13 schools have applied for funding this year under the emergency works scheme to help them address poor ventilation, new figures show.

While schools have been provided with portable carbon dioxide (C02) monitors, the Department of Education’s position is that these devices are intended to give a "general indication" when rooms may not be adequately ventilated.

According to the department, schools that identify inadequate ventilation can use their minor works grant, or apply for emergency grant assistance to address ventilation enhancements on a permanent basis.

While the department warns there is no “one solution that fits all scenarios", it says air cleaners may be considered for poorly ventilated schools as an “additional measure” along with other methods, if a number of steps have already been taken.

So far this year, the Department of Education has approved applications from eight schools that applied for additional funding under the emergency works scheme to assist with ventilation.

Three applications are currently being assessed, the department confirmed to the Irish Examiner. One request was not approved due to an incomplete application, and another was returned to the school to review the scope of the application.

In recent weeks, Education Minister Norma Foley has been questioned by TDs on the cost of providing high-efficiency particulate air (Hepa) filters to classrooms. In response to Catherine Connelly, independent TD for Galway West, Ms Foley confirmed the department has not undertaken a cost analysis regarding the installation of air filtration systems.

"The focus of the department has been providing support to schools in applying public health advice with respect to the role of ventilation in managing Covid-19."

Suite of public health measures

A spokesman for the Department of Education said managing ventilation was just one of a suite of public health measures in place in schools, adding updated ventilation guidance was published in May.

The overarching approach in the guidance is for schools to have windows open as fully as possible when classrooms are not in use and partially open when classrooms are in use.

"The portal CO2 monitors can give a general indication of areas or rooms that may not be adequately ventilated, and help to assess the impacts of activities, weather, and window openings on levels of good ventilation.

“A dedicated team has been established in the department to support schools that may have concerns about ventilation," he said, adding that eight schools with queries have been assisted by the technical team.

“Where it is not possible for a school to access the expertise of an engineer or architect, and where necessary, a technical assessment to assist the school can be facilitated through the department.”

Where the above measures have been undertaken, and poor ventilation continues to exist in a particular room/area, air cleaners may be considered as an additional measure, he added.