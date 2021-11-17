No lotto winners as record-breaking €19m jackpot still up for grabs

No lotto winners as record-breaking €19m jackpot still up for grabs

No players have taken home the top prize in the main lotto game since early June.

Wed, 17 Nov, 2021 - 21:27
Caitlín Griffin

There was no winner of tonight’s €19m lotto jackpot, meaning the record-breaking prize will roll over again to next week.

As the jackpot has not been won in so long, the potential winnings of €19m - the highest in the history of the game - have been capped since October 2.

No players have taken home the top prize in the main lotto game since early June.

As such, extra cash has been rolling down to lower prize tiers in recent weeks.

The winning numbers in the main draw this evening were: 06, 07, 14, 22, 32, and 46. The bonus number was 47.

There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 draw, where the top prize was €1m.

The winning numbers were: 09, 10, 12, 17, 39, and 43. The bonus number was 41.

Nor was there a winner of €250,000 in the Lotto Plus 2 draw, where the jackpot was worth €250,000.

The numbers drawn were: 04, 18, 23, 26, 40, and 46. The bonus number was 10.

138 lucky punters did manage to walk away with €500 each with the Lotto Plus raffle draw. The winning number here was 8360.

Read More

Limerick shop sells €1m winning Lotto ticket

More in this section

Cotton swab with tube labelled as Coronavirus 3,633 new Covid cases confirmed as CMO warns against office Christmas parties
Covid-19 outbreaks rise in hospitals and nursing homes Covid-19 outbreaks rise in hospitals and nursing homes
Radio stations came ‘critically close’ to shutting down, industry chief warns Radio stations came ‘critically close’ to shutting down, industry chief warns
No lotto winners as record-breaking €19m jackpot still up for grabs

AK47 and ammunition seized during investigation into dissident republican activity

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices