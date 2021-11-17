3,633 new Covid cases confirmed as CMO warns against office Christmas parties

A further 3,633 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed by the Department of Health this evening.

Currently, 634 patients are hospitalised with the virus, of which 199 are in ICU.

There has been a total of 5,609 Covid related deaths in Ireland, including 43 deaths newly notified since Wednesday, November 10.

Yesterday, the Taoiseach announced a change in Covid-19 restrictions which will see the hospitality sector close by midnight starting from Thursday, November 18.

Micheál Martin also said in his address to the nation that showing digital Covid certificates will now be necessary in venues such as theatres and cinemas.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said cancelling plans to socialise in the run-up to Christmas would be a “responsible decision."

He added workplaces would have to decide if office Christmas parties should go ahead.

“People are making these kinds of decisions as ways of reducing their own risk and ways of reducing the risk to their loved ones and their friends and family and so on,” he said, when asked if people should cut down on socialising.

“These are responsible decisions. Decisions that nobody wants to be taking it this time of the year, of course.

“We all understand the value of Christmas, particularly in this country.

“To me, those are responsible decisions now that people are making.”

Dr Holohan said the same reasoning should apply to office Christmas parties.

He told RTÉ News at One: “An organisation, looking at itself and looking at the kinds of measures that it now needs to take, when we’re advising people to stay at home as much as possible and work from home, those would be responsible decisions, if they were to be taken.”

The CMO said he understood this was difficult for people to hear, but warned that Nphet modelling projects there could be more than 200,000 cases of Covid-19 next month.