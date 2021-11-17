Covid-19 outbreaks rise in hospitals and nursing homes

There have been 151 new outbreaks of Covid-19 in the week ending November 13, according to the latest official figures, down by 19 on the previous week, although nursing homes and hospitals both continue to see a rise in cases.

The latest Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) report found eight new outbreaks in nursing homes — up from five the week before. There were 29 new hospital outbreaks, up from nine from the previous week.

The previous week’s update on school outbreaks included 32 outbreaks dating from early summer which were notified late to the HPSC, meaning there were just two new outbreaks listed that week.

However the latest figures have detailed 16 outbreaks, giving a real-time increase of 14 outbreaks.

The number of workplace-related outbreaks dropped by 18 to just six, including one each in the office, meat-plant, and food-processing sectors, respectively.

No new outbreaks were linked back to hotels or B&Bs, and just one each to the restaurant and pub sectors, respectively.

Between the end of June and the week ending November 13, the North-West has seen the highest number of new outbreaks at 688. The HSE region covering the southern counties, including Cork and Kerry saw 349, and the South-East 221.

Separate HPSC data shows that the infection rate nationally is now at 1,160.7 per 100,000 of population, up from 952.4 compared to the previous week.

Waterford remains the worst-affected Munster county, with an increased rate of 1,307.5. Infections are also more common in Kerry with a rate of 1,132.6 and in Cork with an infection rate of 1,206.2.

Clare is also seeing a higher number of cases with an infection rate now of 1,036, as is Tipperary, with a rate of 1,086.8.

Limerick’s infection rate has also increased, now standing at 1,059. University Hospital Limerick has the highest number of Covid patients across all Munster hospitals, at 50, according to separate HSE data.

The rate of infection in Dublin is now lower than in Kerry or Waterford, although the number of cases identified remains higher.

Overall, people aged 35 to 44 continue to account for the largest group of new cases at 9,531, or 17.2% of the total.

Children aged five to 12 make up 14% of the total, with 8,107 new cases identified — this is a numerical increase from 6,330 last week, although remaining around the same percentage of the total cases.

The number of cases among the over-85s continues to decline, which the HSE has linked to the early impact of the booster campaign, and is now at 219 new cases.

Cases among those aged 75 to 84 also declined slightly as a percentage of the total cases.