Fota Gardens, Garinish Island and Derrynane House among locations recognised in Green Flags Awards

Cork’s Fota House and Gardens and Derrynane House and historic park in Co Kerry are among those to be recognised as some of Ireland’s best public parks and gardens with the announcement of the 2021 International Green Flag Awards.

A total of 11 Office of Public Works (OPW) sites were among a group of over 100 Irish public parks, gardens and voluntary run green community sites across the country who received their 2021 Green Flags.

The Green Flag Awards, administered by An Taisce, recognise and encourage the provision of good quality parks and green spaces that are managed in environmentally sustainable ways.

This year, An Taisce also implemented the national rollout of the Green Heritage Accreditation Award.

Among the recipients of this inaugural award are the Irish National War Memorial Gardens and the Battle of the Boyne Visitor Centre.

Fota House, Arboretum and Gardens, located 12 km from Cork City, was one of those recognised in the Green Flag Awards this year.

The Arboretum contains an extensive collection of trees and shrubs extending over an area of about 27 acres and includes features such as an ornamental pond, Italian and walled gardens.

Fota House, Arboretum and Gardens are located 12 km from Cork City in the shelter of Cork harbour.

In County Kerry, Derrynane House, situated on the tip of the Iveragh Peninsula was also honoured as part of this year’s Green Flag Awards.

Derrynane House is the ancestral home of Daniel O’Connell and was transferred to the state in 1964 with most of the old demesne is now included in Derrynane National Historic Park.

Derrynane National Historic Park has 1.5km of shoreline with sand dunes and beaches, including a Blue Flag beach.

Derrynane Historic Park in County Kerry.

Located in the sheltered harbour of Glengarriff in Bantry Bay, Garinish Island also received a Green Flag Award.

The small island is known to horticulturists and lovers of trees and shrubs all around the world as an island garden of rare beauty.

Other winners included Altamont Gardens in Carlow, Castletown Demesne in Kildare, Grangegorman Military Cemetery, St Stephen's Green Park, the Iveagh Gardens and Phoenix Park in Dublin.

The awards are marked on eight criteria, including horticultural standards, cleanliness, sustainability and community involvement.

Speaking on the announcement, Patrick O’Donovan TD, Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works said: “Over the last 18 months, these beautiful green spaces have been a lifeline for the Irish public, as places to escape to and help with our wellbeing and mindfulness during this testing time.

“I particularly would like to congratulate all the OPW staff whose dedicated work and commitment to each property has contributed towards these Awards.”