Circuit-breaker lockdown cannot be ruled out, Health Minister warns

The Health Minister cannot say when free antigen tests will be rolled out for schools or when a wider subsidy scheme will be finalised.

Stephen Donnelly has also warned that a circuit breaker lockdown cannot be ruled out if the latest measures announced last night do not bring down the number of cases and hospital admissions.

The minister said it will take three weeks to see if the latest restrictions, which include a midnight closing time for pubs and the expansion of Covid certs, have worked.

"We can go further, but what we wanted to do was put in a package of measures that we thought would work very quickly," he said.

Asked if a full lockdown is on the cards, he said: "We know from Covid right around the world that things can never be ruled out."

He said that in the coming weeks it is "really really important" that people "keep themselves safe, reduce their social contacts, and when it's time to get the booster to please get it."

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the latest pandemic restrictions have been taken in the context of the 'very stark' modelling presented by Nphet earlier this week. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Mr Donnelly has said a subsidy to make antigen tests more affordable will cost "several hundreds of million", however, he ruled out making the tests completely free for everyone.

"My advice is they shouldn't be free," he said, citing the UK government which, he said, came in for huge criticism for spending public money on antigen tests without the ability to trace their use."

But the minister could not say when exactly a scheme to subsidise antigen tests will be rolled out. Instead, he said his department is still working on the measure and it will be ready "shortly".

On free antigen tests for school children, he said: "They're going to be used for targeted close contact testing. The HSE and the Department of Education are working through some final details.

"But essentially, they will be used in targeted close contact ways and they'll be sent to the houses."

The stance on antigen tests came in for sharp criticism on social media, with Seanad leader and Fine Gael senator Regina Doherty taking aim at the government.

"Given how much the country has spent on PCR tests and lockdowns (PUP and Biz supports), it's a serious mistake not to give antigen tests free to each household," she posted on Twitter.

"Have been asking for their use as an effective tool against Covid for months now."

Mr Donnelly told RTÉ's Morning Ireland show that the latest measures have been taken in reaction to the "very stark" modelling that Nphet presented the Government with on Monday evening

If the Government had not introduced the restrictions, Mr Donnelly said there would be between 200 and 450 people in ICU by Christmas week.