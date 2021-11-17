Taoiseach won't rule out a lockdown amid spiralling case numbers

The Taoiseach has refused to rule out the country going into lockdown as the Government announced a raft of new restrictions.

Micheál Martin confirmed that the impact of those new restrictions will be monitored for the next four weeks to see their impact on the spiralling case numbers and hospital admissions.

Under the measures announced yesterday:

Bars, restaurants and nightclubs will have a midnight closing time from tomorrow;

There will be a return to working from home;

Digital Covid certs must be presented in theatres and cinemas (they were not introduced for hairdressers and gyms as had been expected)

Entire household must self-isolate for five days following a positive case;

When asked if he could guarantee further restrictions would be avoided the Taoiseach said: "Nobody can guarantee anything in relation to Covid-19."

He also pointed out that the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has also "put in the caveat also that further measures cannot be ruled out".

Mr Martin said: "It remains to be seen as to whether these measures will be sufficient to hold back the tide of the infection on hospitalisation.

"We could reduce socialisation by closing a lot more. But we don't want to close a lot more yet."

In an address to the nation he said: "I know that the picture emerging across Europe and the increasing numbers over the last week in our own country are a cause of deep concern.

"And I know that no one wants to go back to a world of widespread restrictions. That is what this evening is about."

A further 4,407 cases were announced last night, with 614 people in hospital and 114 in ICU.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Holohan reiterated that case levels are "unsustainable".

"When incidence of disease is as high as this, we must all act as though we are close contacts and as though we are at risk of transmitting the virus to others," Dr Holohan said.

The Government also announced booster vaccine doses are to be offered to people aged 16 to 59 years who have an underlying condition, all residents in long-term healthcare facilities, and those aged 50 to 59 who have completed their primary course with any Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest announcement came after a "stark and grim" cabinet sub-committee meeting where the chief executive of the HSE Paul Reid told ministers that Ireland's intensive care system is under "real pressure".

The meeting was told that up to 500 people could need intensive care treatment by December under a worst-case scenario.

The best-case scenario, the meeting heard, is that between 200 and 220 ICU beds will be needed.

Dr Catherine Motherway, of University Hospital Limerick said intensive care staff are "very stretched and very worried" about capacity.

"Nationally, we had only six available level three ICU beds yesterday morning and there was only one level-three bed available in the model four hospitals in the greater Dublin region."

Despite demands from opposition politicians and the hospitality sector, the Government said that the Pandemic Unemployment Payment will not be re-introduced alongside the new measures.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said: "This isn't like a previous lockdown where the entirety of the economy is closed. This is a curfew, not closure."

Mr Martin said the Government took no pleasure in the effective shutting of nightclubs, just weeks after they reopened, but said the curfew would "reduce socialisation" and hopefully "stem the tide".

"Covid has devastated hospitality," he said. "It's awful this decision has to be taken."

" I fully empathise with those ... I've no consolation for those involved, to be honest."

Meanwhile, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said that "enhanced restrictions" may be needed in the winter.

"Unfortunately and it's hard to say this, but the situation is difficult and we're going to have to get through a difficult winter," he said.