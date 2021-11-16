Young FG says call for Varadkar resignation was done without consultation

The youth wing of Fine Gael says a call for the resignation of Leo Varadkar from its Kilkenny branch was posted online without the consultation of members.

The Peter de Loughry branch of Young Fine Gael tweeted on Monday that the organisation's executive had "terminated the branch committee and vacated all of its positions", a day after the branch had tweeted that Mr Varadkar should resign.

A statement from the branch said that Mr Varadkar's position as leader is "untenable" due to the ongoing Garda investigation into his handling of a GP contract to a rival union led by his friend.

It said the investigation is "impacting the good governance of the country at a time of national crisis" and is undermining confidence in the party.

It called on Mr Varadkar to step down as both Tánaiste and leader of the party.

In a statement, Young Fine Gael said the branch's chair and secretary had resigned and members had attempted to hold an EGM to replace them.

However, they said this meeting was "unauthorised" and the tweet was sent without the knowledge of branch members.

"On Friday 12th November, the YFG National Youth Officer received notification in writing that the Chair and Secretary of the Kilkenny YFG branch had both resigned.

"There was a subsequent attempt by some members of the branch to hold an unauthorised EGM, without proper notice given as per the constitutional requirements of the organisation.

"A statement, purporting to be from Kilkenny YFG, was posted on social media on Sunday without notice or consultation with members.

"In line with Article 5.22 of the YFG Constitution, the Leinster Regional Organiser, in agreement with the National Executive, informed members of the branch that an EGM would take place in due course.

"The date of this EGM will be advertised and circulated to the entire membership of the Kilkenny branch, as set out under Article 2.5.

"Fine Gael’s leader, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has our full support and backing."